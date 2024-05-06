The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A former Baltimore teacher is accused of driving a 17-year-old with whom detectives alleged he had an “inappropriate relationship” to a home in East Baltimore, where the teen then shot his ex-boyfriend.

Matthew Biegel, 38, of Northeast Baltimore, is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder and related offenses.

Biegel worked as a teacher at the Reginald F. Lewis High School of Business, Law, and Agriculture from September 2015 to August 2023, said Sherry Christian, a spokesperson for Baltimore City Public Schools, in an email.

Biegel also served as a substitute teacher in Howard County on and off between 2008 and 2017, but was never a permanent employee, said Brian Bassett, a spokesperson for Howard County Public School System, in an email.

Biegel was released on Thursday on unsecured personal bond, court records indicate, which means he did not have to post any money. He could not be reached for comment.

The allegations first surfaced on the Instagram account @murder_ink_bmore.

On July 10, 2023, Baltimore Police were called to a home on McElderry Street, between North East Avenue and North Bouldin Street in Ellwood Park/Monument, for a shooting.

Officers found a 17-year-old who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his face and torso. First responders took him to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The teen ran into a house, police allege, and said his ex-boyfriend shot him. Detectives assert that the two were in an “off and on relationship in which physical altercations occurred frequently.”

The ex-boyfriend was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder and related offenses. His case was transferred to the juvenile justice system.

Law enforcement claims their investigation revealed that he got out of the passenger side of an SUV and carried out the shooting. He then got back in the vehicle, police allege, which took off.

Detectives assert that “additional information” led them to Biegel, who was in an “inappropriate relationship” with the shooter. Police arrested him at Biegel’s home and reported that the SUV belonged to Biegel’s parents.

Police interviewed the teen who was shot on April 23, and he told detectives that he knew that the driver’s name was Matthew.

It’s unclear if Biegel has retained an attorney. He’s scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 28.