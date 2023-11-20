The former mayor of College Park was sentenced on Monday under a plea agreement to serve 30 years in prison for possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Patrick Wojahn, 48, who was in office from 2015-2023, appeared for sentencing on 140 counts before Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge Karen H. Mason. He resigned several days after law enforcement on Feb. 28 executed a search warrant at his home.

The Prince George’s County Police Department started investigating Wojahn after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In his letter of resignation, Wojahn wrote that it was in the best interest of the community for him to step down and not serve as a distraction.

He said he was “eternally grateful” to people who had reached out to him with well-wishes and thoughts.

“I am stepping away to deal with my own mental health,” Wojahn said. “I ask that you continue to keep me and my family in your prayers.”

In a prior statement, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy called the case as “horrific” and added that she was pleased that Wojahn accepted responsibility for his actions and the “heinous crimes.”

“As a former elected official, the College Park community put its faith and support in him to serve each resident and their best interests,” Braveboy said. “Instead, he let them down in a most disgraceful way.”