17-year-old shot in Southeast Baltimore after dice game has died

A 17-year-old shot in Southeast Baltimore nine days ago along with two other teens has died from his injuries, police said.

Anquan Jackson was found on April 16 around 8:50 p.m. inside a stolen vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head, police said, and taken to a hospital.

The shooting happened following a dice game dispute in the 200 block of East Street, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that night. The stolen vehicle was located several blocks away in the 200 block of Colvin Street.

“Yet again, we are talking about people solving conflict with violence, and with guns. Young people out playing dice and then either getting shot by someone else or shooting one another,” Harrison said.

Two more victims — a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old — walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds that night. The 15-year-old was shot in the buttocks, and the 18-year-old was hit in the chest.

The shooting is part of a devastating wave of gun violence among teenagers. Through April 22, 23 teens have been shot in Baltimore, according to the most recent data compiled by The Banner.

After two teens were shot near the Inner Harbor earlier this month, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Baltimore would be “going back to the old days” to resume enforcement of a youth curfew law that has been on the books in the city for at least 20 years, but has been enforced only sporadically.

Scott said the city would ramp up enforcement as the weather warms up, but did not provide a specific date. The April 16 shooting came before the planned curfew hours, which would require kids ages 14 to 16 to be home at 10 p.m. on a Sunday night at this time of year.

Since Scott made the curfew announcement, at least three young people have been killed by gunfire. Along with Jackson, 12-year-old Jaylen Richards and 16-year-old Kamren Murphy where shot before the curfew would start.