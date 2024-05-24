Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. It also means pools across Baltimore will be opening soon for those looking to cool off and splash around.

Starting Saturday, several park pools – including the Patterson Park pool – will be open on weekends, according to the Department of Recreation and Parks. Pools are open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Park pools will also be open this upcoming Monday, May 27, from 12-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Starting June 14, park pools and neighborhood pools will switch to a full week schedule. Here’s the breakdown from BCRP:

BCRP said the opening of the Ambrose Kennedy neighborhood pool may be delayed due to construction. They also note on their website that capacity at park and neighborhood pools may fluctuate depending on the lifeguard to swimmer ratio.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

BCRP didn’t immediately respond to a question on lifeguard staffing for this summer.

City officials faced questions last year after a handful of pools remained closed, even as temperatures soared, due to renovations, maintenance problems and other issues.

No one wants to see pools closed in the summer, said Recreation and Parks Director Reginald Moore during a City Council hearing in August, “but there are realities.” Many pools were in need of repairs that built up over a half-century of deferred maintenance, he said.

Admission to pools is free, but people are required to set up an account with Recreation and Parks to access the facilities. The city has information on how to set up a CivicRec account, as well as details on pool locations and rules, on its website.

Carrie Mihalcik

carrie.mihalcik@thebaltimorebanner.com

Carrie Mihalcik

Carrie Mihalcik is an editor on the Express Desk at The Baltimore Banner focused on breaking and trending news.

More from Carrie Mihalcik

Our favorite trails and swim spots in Maryland State Parks

Watch out for Kinetic Sculpture Race road closures this weekend

More From The Banner

Almost 6,000 dead in 6 years: How Baltimore became the U.S. overdose capital

Marilyn Mosby spared prison time in fraud and perjury case, must forfeit vacation home

Maryland hospitals took money from poor patients. Why haven’t they paid them back?

Joanna Meade reads aloud love letters from the 1920's in the sun room of her home on February 27, 2024. The letters were found inside of a wall during a renovation.

Secret in the walls: Hidden letters reveal love, lust, scandal in 1920s Baltimore society