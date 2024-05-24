The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. It also means pools across Baltimore will be opening soon for those looking to cool off and splash around.

Starting Saturday, several park pools – including the Patterson Park pool – will be open on weekends, according to the Department of Recreation and Parks. Pools are open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Park pools will also be open this upcoming Monday, May 27, from 12-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Starting June 14, park pools and neighborhood pools will switch to a full week schedule. Here’s the breakdown from BCRP:

Park pools: Riverside, Druid Hill, Lake Clifton, Cherry Hill Splash Park, Roosevelt and Patterson Park

Monday - Thursday: 12-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Friday - Sunday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

Neighborhood pools: William McAbee, Farring Baybrook, O’Donnell Heights, Liberty, CC Jackson, John D. Murdock, ABC Park Splash Pad and Ambrose Kennedy

Monday - Saturday: 12-3 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m.

BCRP said the opening of the Ambrose Kennedy neighborhood pool may be delayed due to construction. They also note on their website that capacity at park and neighborhood pools may fluctuate depending on the lifeguard to swimmer ratio.

BCRP didn’t immediately respond to a question on lifeguard staffing for this summer.

City officials faced questions last year after a handful of pools remained closed, even as temperatures soared, due to renovations, maintenance problems and other issues.

No one wants to see pools closed in the summer, said Recreation and Parks Director Reginald Moore during a City Council hearing in August, “but there are realities.” Many pools were in need of repairs that built up over a half-century of deferred maintenance, he said.

Admission to pools is free, but people are required to set up an account with Recreation and Parks to access the facilities. The city has information on how to set up a CivicRec account, as well as details on pool locations and rules, on its website.