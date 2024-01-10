Baltimore-area residents and emergency responders are surveying the damage brought on by substantial rainfall that soaked the region Tuesday.

The storm caused heavy flooding to some Maryland roadways and along coastal areas including City Dock in Annapolis and Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Portions of Baltimore and Harford counties saw more than 4 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Baltimore City saw more than 2 to 3 inches in some areas. Annapolis recorded nearly 2 inches of rain.

During the storm, Maryland State Police said they responded to hundreds of calls for service Tuesday evening, including 109 crashes, 64 roadway hazards and 37 disabled vehicles. Commuters were advised to check for road closures on the Maryland Department of Transportation website.

More than 12,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric customers were without power Wednesday morning. The company said it expects to restore service to at least 80% of its customers by Thursday afternoon.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

While the precipitation ended before dawn, forecasters continued to warn that wind and coastal flooding warnings remain in effect throughout the day. Western Maryland is under a high wind warning through 5 p.m. with gusts expected up to 60 miles per hour.

Southern Baltimore, Anne Arundel County and southeast Harford are under a coastal flood warning until 1 a.m. Thursday especially around high tide. Several roads in downtown Baltimore saw 5 feet of flooding, along with the Pier 4 promenade and much of the lower Inner Harbor area. The Pratt Street corridor was open to traffic Wednesday morning.

Around 4 feet of water at one point covered the boardwalk at Annapolis City Dock. Similar flooding was seen in roads, homes and yards east of the city in the Bowleys Quarters area. In Harford County, the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin’s marina office was flooded with 6 feet of water.

Baltimore-area schools delayed opening Wednesday morning. Baltimore City as well as Baltimore and Carroll county school systems were operating on a two-hour delay. Anne Arundel and Harford County school systems announced they would close Wednesday.

This story may be updated.