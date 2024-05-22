The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori on Wednesday announced that the archdiocese has finalized a plan to reduce the number of parishes in the city and parts of Baltimore County from 61 to 23, including cutting the number of churches and other worship sites in half.

Lori’s announcement follows three listening sessions on the Seek the City plan that the Catholic church held with community members after revealing its plans in mid-April.

The announcement by Lori ends months of public meetings and speculation about how the church would deal with shrinking Mass attendance that has left many churches unfilled.

“While these decisions are difficult, I believe they hold great promise for the future of the Church in Baltimore City,” Lori said in a statement. “We were guided by the Holy Spirit whose voice was discerned in listening to the voices of the faithful throughout the city and in prudently considering the challenges and possibilities that lay before us.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

An attendee raises her hand to provide comment during a listening session on the Archdiocese of Baltimore's Seek the City plan on April 25, 2024 in Baltimore. The final version of the plan would close nearly half of the churches in the city and parts of Baltimore County. (Eric Thompson/for the Baltimore Banner)

The archdiocese’s draft plan called for reducing the number of parishes from 61 to 21 in the city and parts of Baltimore County, and cutting the number of worship sites from 59 to 26. Under the final plan, the archdiocese would maintain 30 worship sites.

Many area Catholics provided emotional testimony at hours of listening sessions. Many pleaded with church leaders to maintain their parishes and keep their individual churches open.

According to a news release from the archdiocese, the move will allow the church “to pour more resources into mission and ministry as opposed to leaking roofs, crumbling walls and failing electric and plumbing.”

Lori called the decision “heart-wrenching but necessary and overdue,” the news release said.

The archbishop said the long process of merging parishes would begin immediately.

This story will be updated.