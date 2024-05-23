The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

When Baltimore-area Catholics learned the fate of their churches on Wednesday, congregants at eight may have been pleasantly surprised to see them spared in the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s final merger plan.

But the surprise wasn’t a pleasant one for members of three other churches that initially were recommended to stay open, but have since been slated for closure.

After two years of planning and community input, the archdiocese released its final plan late Wednesday, catching some people off guard because final decisions weren’t expected until June. The archdiocese is merging most parishes amid a significant drop in attendance at Mass.

The spared churches are St. Rita’s in Dundalk; St. Clement Mary Hofbauer in Rosedale, in Baltimore County; St. Francis of Assisi in Northeast Baltimore; Our Lady of Victory and St. Joseph’s Monastery in Southwest Baltimore; Our Lady of Good Counsel in Locust Point; St. Athanasius in Curtis Bay; and St. Veronica’s in Cherry Hill.

Cynthia Mendoza learned from her husband that Our Lady of Good Counsel, which has become like a second home, was being spared. She didn’t believe him at first — the draft plan slated Good Counsel for closure, and Mendoza didn’t expect a final decision until next month.

“We are all very happy that it’s not closing,” Mendoza said Thursday.

Still, the archdiocese is moving ahead with plans to reduce the number of churches from 59 to 30, dramatically reducing its footprint in a city where the Catholic Church’s first diocese was established in 1789.

The 29 churches slated for closure include three that parishioners might have considered safe, as church leaders had recommended they stay open in their initial recommendations in April. The three are Transfiguration Catholic Community in Southwest Baltimore; St. Rose of Lima in Brooklyn; and Church of the Annunciation in Rosedale, in northeast Baltimore County.

“Today there are a few Catholic Church parishioners in Baltimore that are feeling good that their parishes will still have worship,” one church member wrote in Facebook. “Many will have different emotions after seeing the final proposal knowing that their current home will be closing. One of them is me and my home parish. While I feel better off than most, it will still be hard. So take time for prayer, a good word, a song, or conversation for everyone who will have a tough time and hope for perseverance in troubled times and that a new, loving, accepting home maybe found. But today, tomorrow, or much longer … we grieve. Let us be comforted.”

Someone commented on the post, “We do grieve. Not so much for the loss of our beautiful churches, but for the loss of the faith communities that will be broken up. I believe many more will leave the Catholic Church.”

After the Archdiocese in April announced plans to dramatically reduce the number of parishes and close dozens of churches, it encouraged members to offer feedback.

Release of the plan followed a lengthy process to engage the local Catholic community, including through three packed listening sessions in recent weeks.

Archbishop William E. Lori called the final plan, dubbed Seek The City to Come, “heart-wrenching but necessary and overdue.” Church leaders have stressed that attendance at Mass is a fraction of what it was when dozens of churches were built to serve a swelling immigrant community in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Older churches are costly to maintain and fix up, Lori noted, and funds would be better spent on mission and ministry.

A church official said last month that the proposal was not related to the archdiocese’s decision to file for bankruptcy in September, before a state law went into effect allowing more survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits. Last year, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General released a 456-page report outlining decades of heinous sexual, physical and emotional abuse by more than 100 members of the clergy.

Congregants who turned out at the three listening sessions pleaded with church leaders to save individual parishes. They spoke of feeling a special connection to churches, or noted that they served as the religious homes of Black, Latino, Polish or Filipino members.

The blueprint released Wednesday closely tracks the draft plan that the archdiocese put out in April, reducing the number of parishes — or Catholic communities — from 61 to 23. The number of actual churches would shrink from 59 to 30.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore held three public meetings, including one in Spanish, about its plans to close certain churches, in the spring of 2024. (Daniel Zawodny)

Here is a look at some of the places where the archdiocese changed their original plans after hearing from church members.

Dundalk

St. Rita’s will remain an “additional worship site” after initially being recommended for closure. It will merge with Our Lady of Hope as well as two churches that are closing, St. Luke’s and Sacred Heart of Mary.

East Baltimore

Members of Holy Rosary Church in East Baltimore packed listening sessions to urge that their church, long a focal point of the city’s Polish community, not be merged with Sacred Heart of Jesus. The archdiocese did not maintain Holy Rosary as a stand-alone parish, but did designate an “additional worship site at Holy Rosary with English, Polish, and Spanish ministry.”

Members of Holy Rosary Church hold up flags during a presentation at Seek the City Night on April 25, 2024, in Baltimore. The Archdiocese of Baltimore decided to maintain the church, the religious home of many congregants of Polish heritage, as an additional worship site. But it will be folded into another parish. (Eric Thompson/for the Baltimore Banner)

Northeast Baltimore County

The Church of the Annunciation in Rosedale was initially recommended to serve as the anchor of Far Northeast Parish, but now it will close. The parish will instead be seated at St. Michael the Archangel on Willow Avenue near Overlea, which was to be an additional worship site. Another Rosedale church, St. Clement Mary Hofbauer, will serve as an additional worship site after initially being recommended for closure.

Northeast Baltimore

Another church that received a lifeline is St. Francis of Assisi on Harford Road in Northeast Baltimore. It will remain as an additional worship site as part of a merger with St. Matthew on Loch Raven Boulevard.

However, five other churches in Northeast Baltimore will close, as originally recommended: St. Dominic, the Shrine of the Little Flower, St. Anthony of Padua, Most Precious Blood, and Blessed Sacrament.

West Baltimore

Church leaders had recommended merging five churches in West Baltimore, with St. Bernardine serving as the anchor and St. Peter Claver remaining open “temporarily.” The archdiocese confirmed that St. Peter Claver will remain open as an “additional worship site.”

“The Archdiocese is intentional about keeping parishes planted in storied African American communities, such as St. Ambrose in Park Heights and St. Bernardine in Edmondson Village,” church leaders said in a news release. “Both St. Francis Xavier and St. Peter Claver hold historical importance in the life of the Church and for Black Catholics specifically. They, too, will remain open.”

The West Baltimore churches slated for closure are St. Edward, St. Gregory the Great and St. Pius V.

Southwest Baltimore

Our Lady of Victory was targeted for closure in the original archdiocese plan but will now anchor a parish there. St. Joseph’s Monastery on Old Frederick Road also got a late reprieve and will serve as an additional worship site for members of the redrawn OLV Parish.

Not so lucky was Transfiguration Catholic Community, located on West Hamburg Street, just west of M&T Bank Stadium. Church leaders had initially recommended keeping it open, but said Wednesday that it should be folded into Our Lady of Victory, as well.

St. Benedict in Southwest Baltimore will also close.

South Baltimore

Our Lady of Good Counsel, which has served the Catholic community in Locust Point since the late 19th century, got some good news when it was told that it would remain open as an additional worship site.

The original plan called for folding it and St. Mary Star of the Sea into Holy Cross, with Masses being celebrated at the Federal Hill church, which was founded by German immigrants in 1858.

Cynthia Mendoza poses for a photograph in front of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Baltimore. Mendoza was thrilled that her church would not be closing, but she had questions about its status as an “additional worship site” to Holy Cross. (Gail Burton for the Baltimore Banner)

With OLGC set to become one of seven “additional worship sites” around the Baltimore region, Mendoza and other parishioners are eager to get more clarity about what that designation means practically. Will they still hold Sunday Masses there? Can they continue with catechism taught on church grounds and other ministries? Will it still be available for weddings and baptisms?

The news is also a call to action: “This means there’s a lot of work to do,” Mendoza said.

Curtis Bay/Cherry Hill

Across the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River, the archdiocese switched things up. St. Rose of Lima was to stay open and anchor a new Curtis Bay-Cherry Hill parish, but now it’s slated for closure. The parish will instead be seated at St. Athanasius, which was set to close. It will offer English and Spanish ministry.

St. Veronica on Cherry Hill Road was also set to close but it, too, was spared. It will remain a standalone parish in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, which also learned this week that it will become a stop on the free Charm City Circulator bus line.

Other

In some cases, the archdiocese specified or shifted where parishioners from churches facing closure would be assigned.

For example, the final plan would would merge St. Mary of the Assumption with Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. Also, Corpus Christi would merge with The Baltimore Basilica rather than Saints Philip and James.

Abby Zimmardi and John-John Williams contributed to this report.