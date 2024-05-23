The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Here is the list of redrawn parishes and church closings under the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s final merger plan.

St. Agnes

Seated at St. Agnes. It will merge with St. William of York, which is closing.

Our Lady of Victory

Seated at Our Lady of Victory, with additional worship site at St. Joseph’s Monastery.

Merges with Transfiguration Catholic Community and St. Benedict, which are closing.

St. Bernardine

Seated at St. Bernardine with additional worship site at St. Peter Claver.

Merging with St. Edward, St. Gregory the Great and St. Pius V, which are closing.

New All Saints

Seated at New All Saints.

Merging with St. Cecilia and Immaculate Conception, which are closing.

St. Ambrose

Seated at St. Ambrose.

Cathedral of Mary Our Queen

Seated at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

Merging with Shrine of the Sacred Heart, St. Pius X, St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Mary of the Assumption, which are closing.

Saints Philip & James

Seated at Saints Philip & James.

St. Veronica

Seated at St. Veronica.

St. Athanasius

Seated at St. Athanasius with English and Spanish ministry.

Merging with St. Athanasius and St. Rose of Lima, which are closing.

Holy Cross

Seated at Holy Cross with additional worship site at Our Lady of Good Counsel.

Merging with St. Mary Star of the Sea, which is closing.

Our Lady of Good Counsel on East Fort Avenue will be maintained as an "additional worship site" under a final church merger plan released on May 22, 2024. The church was initially recommended for closure by church leaders. The church served as a religious home to many Irish immigrants in its early years, and now serves a diverse congregation, including many Latinos. (Norman Gomlak/The Baltimore Banner)

Basilica of the Assumption

Seated at Basilica of the Assumption.

Merging with Basilica of the Assumption and Corpus Christi, which are closing.

St. Alphonsus Liguori

Seated at St. Alphonsus Liguori.

St. Ignatius

Seated at St. Ignatius.

St. Leo the Great

Seated at St. Leo the Great.

Merging with St. Vincent de Paul and St. Patrick (territory), which are closing.

St. Vincent de Paul Church, 120 N. Front St., would close under a final church closure plan released by the Archdiocese of Baltimore on May 22, 2024. The parish will be merged with St. Leo the Great, the anchor of a redrawn parish, and territory from St. Patrick's. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)

St. Francis Xavier

Seated at St. Francis Xavier.

Merging with St. Ann, St. Wenceslaus and the territory of St. Ignatius, which are closing.

St. Casimir

Seated at St. Casimir.

Merging with St. Elizabeth of Hungary, which is closing.

Sacred Heart of Jesus

Seated at Sacred Heart of Jesus with English and Spanish ministry. Additional worship site at Holy Rosary with English, Polish, and Spanish ministry.

Our Lady of Fatima

Seated at Our Lady of Fatima with English and Spanish ministry.

Merging with Our Lady of Pompeii, which are closing.

Our Lady of Hope

Seated at Our Lady of Hope with additional worship site at St. Rita.

Merging with St. Rita, St. Luke and Sacred Heart of Mary, which are closing.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Seated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Merging with St. Clare, which is closing.

St. Michael the Archangel

Seated at St. Michael the Archangel with English and Spanish ministry. Additional worship site at St. Clement Hofbauer.

Merging with Church of the Annunciation, which is closing.

St. Matthew

Seated at St. Matthew with additional worship site at St. Francis of Assisi.

Merging with St. Dominic, Shrine of the Little Flower, St. Anthony of Padua, Most Precious Blood and Blessed Sacrament, which are closing.

Immaculate Heart of Mary

Seated at Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Merging with St. Thomas More, which is closing.