Here is the list of redrawn parishes and church closings under the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s final merger plan.
St. Agnes
Seated at St. Agnes. It will merge with St. William of York, which is closing.
Our Lady of Victory
Seated at Our Lady of Victory, with additional worship site at St. Joseph’s Monastery.
Merges with Transfiguration Catholic Community and St. Benedict, which are closing.
St. Bernardine
Seated at St. Bernardine with additional worship site at St. Peter Claver.
Merging with St. Edward, St. Gregory the Great and St. Pius V, which are closing.
New All Saints
Seated at New All Saints.
Merging with St. Cecilia and Immaculate Conception, which are closing.
St. Ambrose
Seated at St. Ambrose.
Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
Seated at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.
Merging with Shrine of the Sacred Heart, St. Pius X, St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Mary of the Assumption, which are closing.
Saints Philip & James
Seated at Saints Philip & James.
St. Veronica
Seated at St. Veronica.
St. Athanasius
Seated at St. Athanasius with English and Spanish ministry.
Merging with St. Athanasius and St. Rose of Lima, which are closing.
Holy Cross
Seated at Holy Cross with additional worship site at Our Lady of Good Counsel.
Merging with St. Mary Star of the Sea, which is closing.
Basilica of the Assumption
Seated at Basilica of the Assumption.
Merging with Basilica of the Assumption and Corpus Christi, which are closing.
St. Alphonsus Liguori
Seated at St. Alphonsus Liguori.
St. Ignatius
Seated at St. Ignatius.
St. Leo the Great
Seated at St. Leo the Great.
Merging with St. Vincent de Paul and St. Patrick (territory), which are closing.
St. Francis Xavier
Seated at St. Francis Xavier.
Merging with St. Ann, St. Wenceslaus and the territory of St. Ignatius, which are closing.
St. Casimir
Seated at St. Casimir.
Merging with St. Elizabeth of Hungary, which is closing.
Sacred Heart of Jesus
Seated at Sacred Heart of Jesus with English and Spanish ministry. Additional worship site at Holy Rosary with English, Polish, and Spanish ministry.
Our Lady of Fatima
Seated at Our Lady of Fatima with English and Spanish ministry.
Merging with Our Lady of Pompeii, which are closing.
Our Lady of Hope
Seated at Our Lady of Hope with additional worship site at St. Rita.
Merging with St. Rita, St. Luke and Sacred Heart of Mary, which are closing.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Seated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
Merging with St. Clare, which is closing.
St. Michael the Archangel
Seated at St. Michael the Archangel with English and Spanish ministry. Additional worship site at St. Clement Hofbauer.
Merging with Church of the Annunciation, which is closing.
St. Matthew
Seated at St. Matthew with additional worship site at St. Francis of Assisi.
Merging with St. Dominic, Shrine of the Little Flower, St. Anthony of Padua, Most Precious Blood and Blessed Sacrament, which are closing.
Immaculate Heart of Mary
Seated at Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Merging with St. Thomas More, which is closing.