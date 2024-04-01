A Singaporean company that owns the container ship that struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge moved on Monday to limit its liability in the disaster, which sent the 47-year-old structure into the Patapsco River and cut off most docks in the Port of Baltimore from the global shipping industry.

Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and the manager of the ship, Synergy Marine Group, filed a petition for exoneration from or limitation of liability in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

On Tuesday, the Dali, a 984-foot-long cargo ship that contained about 4,700 stacked shipping containers, was headed to Colombo, Sri Lanka, when it hit one the main support piers of the bridge. Seconds later, it collapsed.

Six construction workers filling potholes on the bridge were killed.

The Limitation of Liability Act of 1851 allows ship owners to try to limit their liability to the value of the vessel and its freight at the end of the voyage. The ship owner reported that’s $43.67 million.

The Oceanic Steam Navigation Co., the parent company of the White Star Line, successfully raised that protection after the Titanic sunk in 1912 in a case that reached the U.S. Supreme Court. The owner faced hundreds of lawsuits seeking more than $16 million in damages but reached a total settlement of $664,000, according to the Library of Congress.

“This is obviously an extraordinary set of circumstances,” said Martin Davies, a professor of maritime law and director of the Maritime Law Center at Tulane University. “But in many respects, it’s not.”

“There are these horrible high-profile cases,” he added. “But the structure of the litigation that follows is pretty much always the same.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the disaster.

Dylan Segelbaum

Dylan Segelbaum

Dylan Segelbaum is the courts reporter at The Baltimore Banner.

