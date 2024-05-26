The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

It’s about to get a bit more expensive to register a car in Maryland.

Beginning July 1, the cost to register a vehicle weighing up to 3,700 pounds for two years will be $221. Right now, it’s $135. That’s a more than a 60% increase.

The new and increased fees were part of a budget compromise during this year’s legislative session.

There’s also an additional fee on electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, to compensate for the fact that they either don’t pay any gas tax or pay less gas tax. Those fees are $125 annually for electric vehicles and $100 annually for plug-in hybrids.

Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer said in a statement the fees will “help provide critical revenue for the Transportation Trust Fund, which ensures all of the state’s infrastructure is in a state of good repair.”

Customers can choose to split the cost of the registration fee, and pay it every year, instead of every two years. Some of the other two-year registration fees are:

$323 for passenger cars over 3,700 pounds (up from $187)

$190 for motorcycles (up from $104)

$91 for historic vehicles (up from $51)

A full list of the current fees, and what the new fees will become on July 1, is on the Motor Vehicle Administration website.

MVA officials said the base rate for fees has not changed since 2004, and that the fees will remain “comparable” with fees set by other states.

Some of the fees include $40 per vehicle that go toward the state’s emergency medical system operations, including the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Under the new budget, Marylanders will also pay more tax on tobacco products and a 75-cent fee per ride on ride-hailing apps.