MICA president Samuel Hoi to retire

Published 8/29/2023 1:32 p.m. EDT, Updated 8/29/2023 1:35 p.m. EDT

Fred Lazarus IV Center, 131 W North Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201
Fred Lazarus IV Center, 131 W North Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201 (Paul Newson/Baltimore Banner)
Maryland Institute College of Art president Samuel Hoi will retire at the end of the year, opening the search for a new leader of the prestigious Baltimore arts institution, the college announced Tuesday.

Hoi, known by the campus community as “Sammy,” has led the school since 2014. He oversaw the college’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the small college’s finances especially hard.

“After 40 years in arts higher education – with 35 years in leadership positions – the idea of retirement has beckoned me,” Hoi said in a statement. “I am retiring from MICA with tremendous optimism about its community’s strengths and capabilities and have no doubt that MICA will shine brighter than ever in its third century.”

Former T. Rowe Price executive and Baltimore mayoral candidate Mary Miller and T. Rowe Price Foundation and T. Rowe Price Charitable president John Brothers will lead a search committee to find Hoi’s replacement.

This article will be updated.

