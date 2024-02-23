Mr. Trash Wheel, the great, big, googly-eyed trash-eating machine that lives in the Inner Harbor, is featured in the newest book in “The Lorax” series.

The children’s book, “Green Machines and Other Amazing Eco-Inventions” was written by Michelle Meadows and illustrated by Aristides Ruiz as part of Dr. Seuss’ Lorax book series. The Lorax, of course, is Dr. Seuss’ beloved icon of environmentalism who famously speaks for the trees and encourages good environmental stewardship.

To celebrate, the minds behind Mr. Trash Wheel at the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore is hosting a story time and sing along at the Enoch Pratt Free Library on March 9.

The process first started about a year and a half ago, when Random House emailed the Waterfront Partnership, said Adam Lindquist, vice president of the Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“It seemed too good to be true,” he said.

Now, Lindquist said, the group could not be more excited. It’s “mind-blowing” to be featured in a Dr. Seuss book, he said.

He and others provided photos for the team behind the book, and reviewed what was written about the trash interceptor.

But “We would not presume to offer up prose,” Lindquist said. “They clearly know what they’re doing”

Mr. Trash Wheel featured inside the newest Lorax book. (TM & copyright © by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. 2024/TM & copyright © by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. 2024)

Lindquist said he loves how much the trash wheels inspire people.

“I’m so honored and privileged to be a part of it. I don’t know if this is peak trash wheel, but this is certainly going to introduce Mr. Trash Wheel to a whole new generation, hopefully far beyond Baltimore,” he said.

Mr. Trash Wheel and his extended “family” of other trash wheels collected more than 1 million pounds of litter and debris from the city’s water last year.

The trash wheels are just a small part of Waterfront Partnership’s work to make the harbor safe for regular swimming and aquatic activity.

The book describes nine kid-friendly inventions that are environmentally focused, including the trash wheels in Baltimore and Living Seawalls installations around the globe. It also includes biographies of inventors and a brainstorming activity.

The Enoch Pratt Free Library has science and arts events planned in the near future, including introductions to 3D printing and a kid’s paint night.

And don’t forget: The trash wheel story time at the library in March features a sing along. It will be lead by Lindquist, a self-described secret singer-songwriter.

“I’ve played my share of coffeehouses,” Lindquist said.

Featured songs will include “Mr. Trash Wheel” by Jonathan Jensen (the chorus goes, “Mr. Trash Wheel, Mr. Trash Wheel, Mr. Trash Wheel — He’s the hero of the harbor”) and an adapted version of “The Wheels on the Bus” called “The Wheel on the Trash Wheel.”