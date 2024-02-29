“Suits: L.A.” has found its leading lady — and she’s from Baltimore.

Actress Lex Scott Davis is set to star in the highly anticipated installment of the hit legal drama.

Davis will join fellow series regulars Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt in the pilot for NBC, set to begin production in March in Vancouver.

The 32-year-old will play Erica Rollins, described in a network press release as a “savvy and strong-willed rising star at the firm who is shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any.”

The move to a major network for “Suits: L.A.” follows a popular streaming run of the original USA series “Suits,” famously known for starring actress turned royal Meghan Markle. Although few details about the new show have been released, it will revolve around Amell’s character, Ted Black, “a former federal prosecutor from New York [who] has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives,” according to the press release.

Davis is part of an ever-growing list of Black actresses from Maryland who are making a splash in the television and film industry. The West Baltimore native made her first big television debut in 2015, when she portrayed fellow Marylander, singer and actress Toni Braxton in the Lifetime television movie “Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart.”

From there, Davis has appeared in a number of projects, including a co-starring part in the single season of the CBS crime drama “Training Day,” roles in films such as “Superfly,” “The First Purge” and “Foster Boy,” and characters on Showtime’s “The L Word: Generation Q” and the ABC series “Rebel.”

Davis attended Drexel University as a dance and physical therapy major before leaving to study at New York Film Academy, according to Atlanta Daily World.

A premiere date for “Suits: L.A.” has not yet been announced.