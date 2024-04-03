The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Alex and Eric Smith have plans to open a new concept in Fells Point.

The brothers and founders of Baltimore’s rapidly expanding Atlas Restaurant Group are listed in an application submitted to the Board of Liquor License Commissioners as each holding 40% of an LLC that will be the majority owner of an as-yet-unnamed concept set to open at 1704 Thames St.

The business sits across a courtyard from the Waterfront Hotel at 1710 Thames St., which is also owned by Atlas together with Admiral’s Cup general manager Darin Mislan and The Horse You Came in On Saloon owner Eric Mathias. The Smiths, Mislan and Mathias, who also temped up to buy The Admiral’s Cup in 2020, are also partners in the 1704 Thames St. project.

Following that acquisition of the Waterfront Hotel, Alex Smith described the team as “a group of guys that really understand the business through and through. … We feel like we’re definitely making a difference in the neighborhood and improving the neighborhood.”

The owners are applying to transfer a license from 2501-3 Fleet St., the former Chasers sports bar, to the new space. According to the application, the Thames Street business will offer outdoor table service as well as live acoustic music and a DJ. The building, formerly clothing store Trixie’s Palace, is currently closed and under construction. Online state property records indicate it last sold in 2018 for $1.1 million. It sits next to Kooper’s Tavern.

Alex Smith declined to comment on the 1704 Thames St. project, which was initially set to go before the liquor board in April; the hearing was postponed. But he confirmed the new business will be separate from the Waterfront Hotel.

Atlas also owns the Choptank restaurant on S. Broadway in Fells, plus more than a dozen bars and restaurants in neighboring Harbor East. They own establishments in Federal Hill and Baltimore County, too, as well as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Texas.