Where to go for end-of-summer food and fun

As the days get shorter and cooler and the air takes on a hint of crispness, it’s time to savor the last vestiges of summer. From crab feasts at Nick’s Fish House to cocktails and people watching at the Sagamore Pendry pool and frozen delights at Bmore Licks — summer’s finale deserves a spectacular encore. And I’m here to lead the way.

Located on the Avenue in Hampden, Tia’s Italian Ice is a haven for frozen treat enthusiasts. With a dazzling array of over 25 flavors of its namesake treat, Tia’s offers a refreshing escape from the summer heat. (Chris Franzoni/The Baltimore Banner)

851 W. 36th St., Baltimore

Scoop up sunshine’s last hurrah with Tia’s Italian Ice — the ultimate summer swan song. At Tia’s, Philly’s icy tradition goes wild with options: vegan, gluten free, nut free and over 20 flavors to flirt with your taste buds. It’s a chilly affair, three decades strong from West Philly, now sending brain-freeze greetings to Maryland. Get ready to lick, laugh and love the Italian ice way.

Maximón (Chris Franzoni)

200 International Dr., Baltimore

Seize summer’s finale at Maximón’s waterfront patio in Harbor East — where happiness sets sail. Sip margaritas, dance with Baltimore’s tequila and mezcal royalty and let the guac-tastic times roll with primo guacamole and tacos. With a view that’d make a sunset blush, this is where summer waves its final serenade — a fiesta to savor, from sun-kissed sips to taco-topia delights.

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Bmore Licks, where you can (and should) devour the signature Cookie Monster ice cream featuring vanilla ice cream swirled with Oreos, cookie dough and chunks of chocolate cookies. (Chris Franzoni)

Canton (2437 Eastern Ave., Baltimore) and Federal Hill (901 Light St., Baltimore)

Gear up for the ultimate summer showdown at Bmore Licks — where brain-freeze battles are won and lost with a smile. This family’s scoop dynasty boasts two lairs — Canton and Federal Hill — each armed with a freezer full of 100-plus flavors of soft serve dreams, in addition to 30 rotating flavors of premium, homemade hard ice cream made on-site. Handmade magic, milkshake mayhem and sundaes to make you melt, it’s a dessert quest you’ll happily surrender to.

The Pool at the Pendry (Chris Franzoni)

1715 Thames St., Baltimore

Dive into summer’s grand finale at the Sagamore Pendry’s Pool Bar & Grill — where “last splash” takes on a whole new meaning. This outdoor oasis flirts with the Inner Harbor, serving up dining delights, liquid lounging and cocktail capers. Perched like a superstar at the tip of Recreation Pier, it flaunts views that’ll make selfies jealous. Soak, sip and savor the scene — it’s a September affair you won’t forget.

Nick’s Fish House offers fresh seafood, regional specialties and some of the best steamed crabs in town. (Chris Franzoni/The Baltimore Banner)

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Wave goodbye to summer at Nick’s Fish House — the ultimate crab haven. Dive into Maryland’s finest tradition with claws aplenty and a side of messy fingers. It’s the shellebration of the season, where full hearts and stomachs collide. Don’t crab-walk away from this quintessential end-of-summer treat — it’s a pinch of perfection you won’t want to miss.

The historic Baltimore bar formerly known as Sliders reopened as Section 771 this Orioles season. (Chris Franzoni/The Baltimore Banner)

504 Washington Blvd., Baltimore

Score big on summer’s final stretch by hitting Section 771 before an Orioles game — where pregame bites and sips become legendary. It’s the ultimate warmup for the taste buds, a culinary home run that fuels your fan fervor. Grab your jersey and your appetite, because closing out summer with a ballpark feast? That’s a grand slam plan that even the seventh-inning stretch can’t beat.

Locations around Baltimore

Set sail for summer’s ultimate splashdown with Baltimore Water Taxi’s “bring your own” rides. Whether escaping workday blues or spicing up weekends, this aquatic escapade turns buddies into shipmates. Harbor Cruises brings Baltimore’s magic to life, and the best part? It’s a bring-your-own-party excursion. Snacks, sips and endless waves — all for a steal at $18 per person. Jump aboard, ride the tide and dive into a liquid adventure.

6 E. Padonia Rd., Timonium

Beat the heat with a legendary twist at Timonium’s Snoasis — where summer bows out with a frosty fanfare. Dive into towering snowballs that redefine chilly bliss. Think shaved ice meets flavor explosions that spark joy. It’s the ultimate scoop of summer’s grand finale — a treat that’ll leave your taste buds and temperature in awe. Cool down, flavor up and give summer the sweet sendoff it deserves.

At the Maryland State Fair, you can go for the funnel cake, kettle corn and deep-fried Oreos, but there are plenty of other unusual eats to devour, such as the loaded spiral potatoes. (Chris Franzoni/The Baltimore Banner)

2200 York Rd., Timonium

I’ve been known to take a quick detour when I find a roadside carnival (obviously for the food), and there’s no better way to savor the farewell of Baltimore’s summer scene than at the Maryland State Fair. This extravaganza dishes out everything from heart-pounding rides to chart-topping concerts. As for grub, prepare for a culinary adventure with turkey legs, peach sundaes and pulled-pork-smothered fries — a flavor party in your mouth. Don’t miss the chance to wrap up summer with a bang, fair-style.