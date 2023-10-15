It’s getting cooler outside so it must be soup season

It’s soup season!

As the vibrant hues of fall paint Baltimore in cozy tones, soup season is finally here. Embrace the crisp air with a spoon in hand as I embark on a quest to uncover the city’s most soul-warming soup concoctions. From steaming bowls that rival the warmth of a Baltimore hug to broths that tell tales of tradition, join me on this savory exploration of Baltimore’s best soups. After all, in Charm City, fall isn’t just a season; it’s a souper powerful time of year!

Riverside Taphouse’s crab and corn chowder. (Chris Franzoni)

1542 Light St., Baltimore

Dive spoon-first into flavor at Riverside Taphouse with their crab and corn chowder with clams. It’s like a cozy hug from the sea, served in a Dough Boy Fresh pretzel bowl that’s practically an edible work of art. The best part? The bowl sops up all the savory soup so no bite is wasted. The worst part? You’ll be slapping your friends’ hands away until you’ve devoured every last bite.

The Thames Street Oyster House crab soup with short rib, alongside a lobster roll and oysters. (Chris Franzoni)

1728 Thames St., Baltimore

At Thames Street Oyster House, indulge in the culinary masterpiece that is Maryland crab soup with short rib. Overflowing with Chesapeake flavors — tender short ribs and crab merge in one of Baltimore’s best broths — it’s a dish that whispers tales of the bay and elevates comfort to an art form. A must for those craving a taste of Maryland cuisine.

Waterfront Hotel Bison Chili. (Chris Franzoni)

1710 Thames St., Baltimore

Heat things up at Waterfront Hotel with their Bison Chili — a bold and hearty fusion of flavor. Slow-cooked bison goodness meets a topping trio of cheddar cheese, cooling sour cream and fiery jalapenos, creating a savory sensation that will keep you warm all autumn long. It’s not just chili; it’s a spicy rendezvous that adds a wild twist to comfort food, leaving you craving another bowlful.

Ramen at Toki Underground. (Chris Franzoni)

2731 Greenmount Ave., Baltimore

Embark on a noodle odyssey at Toki Underground with one of the city’s widest selections of ramen so good you’ll make your next reservation before you even leave. A steaming bowl of perfection, where silky strands of noodles swim in a rich broth, each bowl offers flavors that are pure umami bliss. Filled with an array of fresh ingredients and broth selections from classic to red miso and spicy kimchi, you’ll experience tastes that transcend the ordinary.

Hot pot from Water Song Yunnan Kitchen.

21 E. Cross St., Baltimore

At Water Song Yunnan Kitchen, you will savor the essence of the Yunnan province with their beef hot pot — a culinary masterpiece from China’s heartland. Yellow beef takes center stage, simmering in a copper pot with a medley of vegetables and spices. The result? A broth that’s both soul-warming and flavor-rich. It’s a journey through tradition, where each spoonful tells the tale of Yunnan’s culinary prowess.

The Essen Room’s matzo ball soup. (Chris Franzoni)

25 Hooks Lane, Pikesville

Find fall comfort at The Essen Room with their matzo ball soup — a bowlful of nostalgia and warmth. A delicate, yet giant matzo ball floats gracefully in their golden broth, melding together tradition and flavor. Each spoonful is a journey to bubbe’s kitchen, where love and heritage meld into a timeless classic. It’s not just soup; it’s a hug for the soul that’s sure to bring back cherished memories.

Go to Alma Cocina Latina, a Venezuelan wonderland in Station North, to indulge in soup season with their tomato tartare. (Chris Franzoni/The Baltimore Banner)

1701 N. Charles St., Baltimore

Indulge in culinary artistry at Alma Cocina Latina with their tomato tartare — a vibrant medley of flavors and textures. Glistening with gochujang dressing, crowned with balsamic pearls, and partnered with gazpacho, this dish transforms tomatoes into a gastronomic masterpiece. Served alongside ciabatta toast, it’s culinary creativity that invites diners to savor each moment, spoonful by spoonful.

Duck Duck Goose’s French onion soup. (Chris Franzoni)

814 S. Broadway, Baltimore

Fly into decadence at Duck Duck Goose with their French onion soup — an overflowing crock full of rich flavors that redefine the classic. Crafted with duck confit-infused broth, each spoonful unveils layers of savory bliss. Topped generously with melted Gruyere cheese, it’s a divine indulgence that transforms a beloved staple into a luxurious affair. Get ready for a taste journey that’s warm, comforting and utterly irresistible.

The Local Oyster’s Half & Half crab soup. (Chris Franzoni)

520 Park Ave., Baltimore and 838 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore

Experience the perfect crab compromise at The Local Oyster with their Half & Half crab soup. A flavorful fusion, this bowl boasts the best of Maryland — half brimming with traditional crab goodness and the other half luxuriously creamy with cream of crab. It’s a culinary yin and yang, and a soup that caters to both crab cravings. Dive in for a spoonful that captures the essence of Chesapeake cuisine.