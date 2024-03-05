Crack out your picnic blankets and stock up on antihistamines.

Green buds and florets are appearing on the region’s cherry trees, meaning pink blossoms are just around the corner.

While cherry tree blooms are often associated with Washington, D.C., there are plenty of cherry trees to enjoy around Baltimore with far fewer crowds. Baltimore’s flowering trees database and parks database collectively list more than 6,500 cherry trees across the city.

Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine touts its own Yoshino cherry trees (the same species found in Washington, D.C.’s Tidal Basin) as one of the best-kept secrets outside of the beltway. The 43-acre grounds are free to the public and include two groves — a vestige of racial segregation — that were planted separately in 1931 by about 1,500 white and African American school children to honor the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. Some of the trees have been replanted over the years.

Fort horticulturist James “Jimmy” Hogan predicts the groves’ blossoms will peak around March 26-30 barring a late frost. Officials define peak bloom as the day when 70% of the cherry blossoms are open. Trees typically bloom for several days.

Peak bloom varies annually depending on weather conditions.

Fort McHenry isn’t the only good place to see cherry trees in Baltimore. The city hasn’t updated its trees database since 2015, but it’s still a great tool for finding trees in the city. Use our interactive map to find trees near you.