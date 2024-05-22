The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Harborplace has a history and young people are OK with writing a new one

There are generations of young people who have never experienced Harborplace in its heyday, with lots of shops, eateries and fun places to hang out.

They only know what’s left of the downtown waterfront and the mostly vacant green pavilions, slated for redevelopment by developer P. David Bramble and his company, MCB Real Estate. Like teenagers before them, today’s youths still meet friends there, most often during spring, summer and other school breaks. But they also say the site has become a magnet for fights and other drama, or a place they don’t really visit.

With redevelopment plans underway, many young people see a chance to redefine Harborplace. The Baltimore Banner spoke to young people about their vision of a redeveloped Harborplace — and they weren’t shy about their thoughts.

Dwight Cooper, 18

Dwight Cooper, a civil engineering student at Morgan State University, doesn’t think people have the same respect for Harborplace as they once did. (Courtesy: Dwight Cooper)

Dwight Cooper remembers feeling a sense of wonder and beauty when he’d visit Harborplace as a kid and the “clouds shined off the water.” Summertime was a peak season to see the tall ships, ride on the paddle boats and visit the National Aquarium, which still ranks as the best the Morgan State University student has ever visited. But it’s no longer the same. From afar, Harborplace looks like a great waterfront attraction, but get up close and the faults are obvious.

“People in general don’t have the same respect for the area as they once did,” Cooper said.

Cooper would like to see Harborplace cleaned up and made more presentable. A few new attractions “to spice up the area” couldn’t hurt, either. He suggested cultural festivals and more investment in food vendors. Jasmine Vaughn-Hall, The Baltimore Banner

Janai Cherry, 25

Janai Cherry, 25, said she is bored with Harborplace. (Photo courtesy of Ali Thomas via Wide Angle Youth Media)

Janai Cherry said she is bored by the current atmosphere at Harborplace and rarely goes unless there is an event like “Light City,” which hasn’t been held in several years. It’s not a welcoming place to the Baltimore resident who graduated from Morgan State in 2021. “I don’t feel welcome because there are no events for people my age,” Cherry said. When she first came to Baltimore, she thought Harborplace was the city’s heart, but was underwhelmed. If she could add anything, it would be “parking that is not super expensive, more local restaurants and more marketing for events so I know they are happening.” Overall, Janai said that she is looking forward to the redevelopment of the Harborplace. Ali Thomas, Wide Angle Youth Media

Ziaire Ball, 17

As a photographer, Harborplace is a prime spot for Ziaire Ball’s shoots. But People his age often make it a less ideal place to be, he said. (Courtesy: Young Successful Leaders)

Ziaire Ball often views Harborplace from behind a lens. As a budding photographer and student at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, he and his clients often recommend taking photos there because it’s a “nice environment,” especially at night with the lights. The waterfront would be nicer if the trash was picked up, he said. Ball also often hears his grandmother say that Harborplace used to be peaceful before his generation congregated there. He doesn’t completely disagree. He feels bad about people born after 2004 because of how some choose to act in public.

“People my age … they’ve lost their minds and sometimes you just have to watch your back every five seconds because you don’t know what could happen,” Ball said.

Ball added that he was once robbed at the Inner Harbor at night. With more security, events geared toward teens and a community cleanup, Harborplace would be in better shape, he said. Jasmine Vaughn-Hall, The Baltimore Banner

Jaheid Nelson, 16

Jaheid Nelson doesn’t always go to Harborplace, but when he’s with friends, he’s struggled to have a good time because some type of commotion ruins it.

Jaheid Nelson hardly goes to Harborplace, but when the student at Benjamin Franklin High School has, he’s met with friends, walked around, grabbed Chick-fil-A or Popeyes and enjoyed looking at the water. But even those times have been spoiled by certain people that start trouble, especially during school breaks.

“I can never go down there and have a chill time,” he said.

Nelson could see Harborplace installing a sports field or basketball court. An arcade or a place with gaming consoles would also be nice. He thinks the developers of Harborplace should let young people weigh in because they could learn from what they have to say about their experiences. Jasmine Vaughn-Hall, The Baltimore Banner

Christian Lewis, 23

Christian Lewis wants Harborplace to be a community for residents. (Photo courtesy of Ali Thomas, Wide Angle Youth Media)

In general, 23-year-old Christian Lewis feels the buzz for Harbor Place has died down, with the rise of online shopping and the decline of outdoor retail during COVID. He said in the past five years he only went to the Harbor on the way to nearby places like The American Visionary Art Museum. Christian says he feels welcome when walking through Harborplace because it is easy to navigate. In the future, he hopes Harborplace will not be a way to market Baltimore, but a place for Baltimore residents. Ali Thomas, Wide Angle Youth Media

Kam’ron Batson, 16

In Kam’ron Batson’s opinion, the Inner Harbor area and downtown are good locations for foodies. (Courtesy: I AM MENtality)

Kam’ron Batson, a student at Coppin Academy High School, likes how the Baltimore skyline looks at night and said Harborplace is almost a light show in itself. It’s also a decent place to grab food. He doesn’t think there’s anything critically wrong with Harborplace, aside from some people who hang out there. When he gets off the bus or train, some people can come across as aggressive, but there’s not much you can do about people because “they make their own choices,” he said.

Adding a Dave & Buster’s to their plans would also be a win in his book.

“I feel everybody would get along in there,” Batson said.

Jasmine Vaughn-Hall, The Baltimore Banner

Brian Lee, 15

Brian Lee thinks Harborplace is a little dull right now, but he doesn’t ignore how much history it has. (Courtesy: I AM MENtality)

Brian Lee thinks Harborplace is a little dull, but also historic. The site can’t just stand on its history to be successful, though, said the student at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School.

“There’s a new generation coming along and history has to be rewritten,” he said.

Lee could see more restaurants, a place for gaming, a lounge and maybe even a library at Harborplace. There needs to be something that “brings connectivity with everybody,” he said. Harborplace is a spot where people his age meet up, he said, a a central place to be outside and see one other. Baltimore can seem so divided, he said, and redeveloping Harborplace is an opportunity to “bring Baltimore together.” Jasmine Vaughn-Hall, The Baltimore Banner

Nyakio Njage, 25

As a young adult, Nyakio Njage thinks there isn’t much to do at Harborplace, except walk around and enjoy the water views. (Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Obike via Wide Angle Youth Media)

As a young adult, Nyakio Njage thinks there isn’t much to do at Harborplace except walk around and enjoy the water views. If the 25-year-old college student is visiting Harborplace, it’s usually to attend an event such as Light City or the German Christmas Village during the holidays. She doesn’t feel excluded from Harborplace, however. In the redevelopment, Njage hopes to see more retail clothing stores and more free, year-round events catering to young adults. Janai Cherry, Wide Angle Youth Media

Alicia Thomas, 18

Alicia Thomas finds parking at Harborplace difficult and expensive. (Photo courtesy of Janai Cherry via Wide Angle Youth Media)

Alicia Thomas believes that Harborplace is a nice area. However, the 18-year-old studying theater doesn’t visit often because finding parking is difficult and expensive. When she does visit, she’s dining at restaurants or ice skating. She used to like going to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! when it was open. In the redevelopment, she would like to see accessible parking, family-friendly attractions, and advertising for events taking place at Harborplace. Janai Cherry, Wide Angle Youth Media

This story is published in partnership with The Baltimore Banner as part of the Baltimore News Collaborative, a project exploring the challenges and successes experienced by young people in Baltimore. The collaborative is supported by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. News members of the collaborative retain full editorial control.