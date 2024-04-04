The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

It’s been a really tough two weeks and Baltimore deserves a break. Luckily for us, there’s a lot going on that can lift our spirits. We can tell spring is officially here because of all the outdoor activities this weekend, like the Baltimore Farmers’ Market’s return, and street food and kite festivals. But if you still want to kick it inside, then you can check out the reopening of an art gallery and more.

Thursday, April 4

Pawject Runway

Do you like fashion and pets? Petco Love is presenting a way for you to enjoy both with Pawject Runway, a fashion show for animals. Well-known figures — including a number of Baltimore Ravens players — will “model” adoptable cats and dogs from the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter. Proceeds from a silent auction will benefit the animals at BARCS and the Show Your Soft Side anti-animal abuse campaign. Oh, and there will also be a Cuddle Corner with adoptable kittens and puppies.

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m.; runway show begins at 8.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets are $45.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, April 5

The Bob Band: A Tribute to Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan is one of the most popular musicians in history, responsible for classic songs such “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.” The Bob Band, a tribute group made up of Scott Dineen, Steve Chambers, Peter Kahn, Paul Goldstein and Jason Byrd, gives the legendary artist his flowers by performing songs from across six decades of his catalogue.

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8.

Location: The Collective Encore (10221 Wincopin Circle in Columbia)

Cost: Tickets cost $20.

Family friendly? You probably don’t want your kids running around so let’s leave them at home.

Area 405 Portrait Project

Gallery and event space Area 405 has been closed since January, but they are reopening with a new art exhibition. “Theresa Robertson: AREA 405 Portrait Project” showcases portraits of artists in the gallery’s studios “in the hope of documenting the flux of ‘artistic practice, sites, and modes of production and expression’ of this community,” according to their website. The opening reception for the exhibit will also serve as the grand (re)opening of the gallery.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Area 405 (405 E. Oliver St.)

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, April 6

Carver Celebration 2024

The annual Carver Celebration is a showcase of the talented students enrolled in the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology. The magnet school offers a variety of creative studies including dance, singing, acting, gaming and more, so attendees can experience the students’ gifts firsthand. There will also be a silent auction and an art auction.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology (938 York Road in Towson)

Cost: General admission tickets are $60.

Family friendly? Yes.

The Big Baltimore Kite Fest

Go fly a kite. Literally. At the Big Baltimore Kite Festival, families can make their own kites, enjoy music and turn their afternoon into a picnic. There will also be kites and food available for purchase, as well as performances and kite demonstrations throughout the park.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Patterson Park Observatory (2601 E. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, April 7

Baltimore Farmers’ Market

The Baltimore Farmers’ Market returns under the Jones Falls Expressway this weekend, where it’ll be open every Sunday through December. This year, they will have “quiet shopping hours” from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., with no music or buskers, to offer a more a calm shopping experience. From 9:30 on, visitors can expect all the usual farmers’ market experiences. For more information and a list of vendors, visit their website.

Time: 7 a.m.

Location: 400 E. Saratoga St.

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money to purchase from the market.

Family friendly? Yes.

Baltimore Street Food Festival

The fourth annual Baltimore Street Food Festival is back. Enjoy food from local vendors, all of which will be priced at $5 or less so you can get more bang for your buck. There will also be live entertainment, a kids fun zone, ax throwing, an indoor beer garden, a breakdancing expo, mechanical bull riding and more.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Power Plant Live! (34 Market Place)

Cost: General admission tickets cost $16.99.

Family friendly? Yes; children 10 and under get in free.