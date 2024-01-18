It’s been a snowy week with more to come, if forecasts are to be trusted, but we’re sure that you’ll still want to get out of the house. Well, we just so happen to know of a couple of events going on in the Baltimore area for you to check out. From monster truck jams to jazz singers, we’ve got you covered.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Profs & Pints Baltimore: The Tale of Sea Shanties

Have you ever wanted to learn the history of the songs sung by sailors? Guilford Hall Brewery is giving you the chance. Jessica Floyd, an associate professor of English at the Community College of Baltimore County, will break down everything about the sea shanties that were sung during the period from 1500 to 1860.

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m.; talk starts at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Guilford Hall Brewery (1611 Guilford Ave.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets cost $14.31

Family friendly? They don’t state otherwise, but we assume you have to be 21 years or older, given the “pints” aspect.

Friday, Jan. 19

Offstage Sessions 6.0

Offstage Sessions is back with their sixth show. The recurring concert series’ purpose is to shine a light on the house music scene in Baltimore, and with touring artists Dre Mendez and Caleb Dent headlining this event, it’s safe to say they’re doing just that. The lineup also includes IISCO b2b SYRE, Mark Azar and J:Drive.

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Locals Only (25 E. Cross St.)

Cost: Three groups of tickets are available for $10, $15 or $20.

Family friendly? No, you must be 21 or older.

Monster Jam

Huge trucks, loud noises and a lot of action? Count us in. Monster Jam is back at the CFG Bank Arena, bringing energetic children more joy than they can handle. There will be several races and obstacle courses throughout the night that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $20.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Dave East

Rapper and former Towson University basketball player Dave East is set to perform at Ottobar. East released several projects last year including his “Fortune Favors the Bold” album. Set to join him is special guest Cory Gunz, most notably known for his verse on Lil Wayne’s “6 Foot 7 Foot” single.

Time: Doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m.

Location: Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Cost: Tickets cost $40.

Family friendly? No, you must be 18 or older.

Drumline Live

Created by the musical team behind the 2002 film “Drumline” starring Nick Cannon, Drumline Live is a historically Black college and university marching band experience. With dancing, instruments and drum-offs, the family-friendly show will please fans of the classic film.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., event starts at 7:30 p.m.

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mt. Royal Ave.)

Cost: Tickets start at $25.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Gunhild Carling Family All Stars

Jazz musician Gunhild Carling is known for her singing, dancing and ability to play multiple instruments. She has performed several jazz renditions of notable pop songs, including Pharrell’s “Happy,” Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna to Give You Up” and more. Backed by her family full of musicians, Carling will deliver two shows on Sunday night.

Time: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Location: Keystone Korner Baltimore (1350 Lancaster St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $35.

Family friendly? Yes.