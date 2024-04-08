The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates threw his support behind Sheila Dixon for mayor, just days after going public with a spat with Mayor Brandon Scott.

Scott, meanwhile, picked up endorsements from Maryland’s U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, who he has spent much of the past two weeks with related to their response to the Key Bridge collapse.

Bates’ endorsement of Dixon is not necessarily a surprise. Dixon was one of his biggest supporters in his run for state’s attorney, and Bates has weighed in on two other Democratic primary races, appearing in ads for Angela Alsobrooks in her bid for U.S. Senate and stumping for Zeke Cohen in the city council president race. Ten months into office, a Banner poll last fall showed Bates had the highest approval rating of among citywide leaders included in the poll.

But a fissure emerged last week when Scott told The Banner about arrests in a juvenile crime spree that Bates was planning to announce the following day. The mayor’s office said the move was prompted because the State’s Attorney’s Office had not invited Scott to participate; a media advisory was later issued that listed Scott as a participant, despite no outreach to his office. Scott did not attend, though he did send representatives.

Later that day, Bates gave an interview to The Sun in which he said he and Scott had “philosophical differences” over fighting crime and that Scott was not a true partner. He took exception to Scott discussing the juvenile case, likening it to a person who didn’t do work for a group project but “puts their name on it and says they did it.”

Bates’ endorsement will take place at Dixon’s campaign headquarters at 11 a.m.

At 12:30 p.m., Cardin and Van Hollen will endorse Scott. A release said the senators “will address their partnership working alongside the mayor in his efforts to reduce violent crime while making record investments in Baltimore’s youth and seniors.”

