Single-family home sells in Baltimore County for $1.1 million

Interested in houses for sale in Baltimore County? A 4,358 square-foot single-family home at 12314 Michaelsford Road, Cockeysville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March, and the total purchase price was $1,115,000, $256 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 4,014-square-foot home at 12208 Faulkner Drive in Owings Mills sold in November 2022, for $795,000, a price per square foot of $198.

On Ashley Way, Owings Mills, in February 2023, a 2,788-square-foot home was sold for $558,650, a price per square foot of $200.

In September 2022, a 4,256-square-foot home on Beecham Court in Owings Mills sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $188.

A spacious property located at 12145 Faulkner Drive in Baltimore County was sold on March 9, 2023 for $620,000, or $216 per square foot.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County increased in the past week from $180 to $185. In total, 236 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $327,508. The average price per square foot was $191. A house in Towson that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore County in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

