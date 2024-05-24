The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Approximately 91,000 midshipmen have graduated from the Naval Academy in the past 179 years

This morning over a thousand midshipman graduated from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. They tossed their dixie hats — the white, blue-rimmed hats worn by midshipmen — into the air to signify their educational achievement. The iconic “hat toss” originated in 1912 and has become the traditional ending to commissioning ceremonies.

Prior to 1912, Naval Academy graduates had to serve two years in the fleet as naval cadets or midshipmen before being commissioned as officers in the Navy or Marine Corps. They needed to keep their midshipman hats for their sea tour, so they were not allowed to toss them. In a spontaneous move during graduation of 1912, the new officers tossed their old hats into the air. This gesture became the symbolic visual of what we see today.

After the graduates toss their hats, notes and other small gifts are left behind for the children who storm the field to collect them. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Two graduates, and newly commissioned Naval officers, embrace after they toss their hats into the air. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival blasted through stadium speakers as graduates socialized before lining up to walk to their seats. Sprinkles of rain misted the crowd and the humidity prompted them to fan themselves. Shorty after 11:30 a.m., the sun came out in full force and shined down upon the newly commissioned officers.

Graduates walk to their seats before the ceremony begins. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The silhouette of a midshipman is seen ushering people to their seats before the ceremony starts. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Out of the 1,040 graduates at the Naval Academy Graduation, 315 of them were women. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Midshipman clap and cheer as they watch their friends walk down the stairs to their seats before the ceremony begins. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Scenes from the annual Naval Academy graduation ceremony on May 24, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A loved one in the crowd blows a kiss to her graduate when their name is called. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Midshipmen salute as the National Anthem is played before the start of the ceremony. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The Blue Angels fly over the graduates during commencement. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Graduates and their loved ones laugh as they see themselves on the big screen before the ceremony. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Graduates take the oath to become a commissioned officer. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Graduates take the oath to become a commissioned officer. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Naval Academy class rings for 2024 sparkled in the sun throughout the crowd of graduates. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

