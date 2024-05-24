Approximately 91,000 midshipmen have graduated from the Naval Academy in the past 179 years
This morning over a thousand midshipman graduated from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. They tossed their dixie hats — the white, blue-rimmed hats worn by midshipmen — into the air to signify their educational achievement. The iconic “hat toss” originated in 1912 and has become the traditional ending to commissioning ceremonies.
Prior to 1912, Naval Academy graduates had to serve two years in the fleet as naval cadets or midshipmen before being commissioned as officers in the Navy or Marine Corps. They needed to keep their midshipman hats for their sea tour, so they were not allowed to toss them. In a spontaneous move during graduation of 1912, the new officers tossed their old hats into the air. This gesture became the symbolic visual of what we see today.
“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival blasted through stadium speakers as graduates socialized before lining up to walk to their seats. Sprinkles of rain misted the crowd and the humidity prompted them to fan themselves. Shorty after 11:30 a.m., the sun came out in full force and shined down upon the newly commissioned officers.
