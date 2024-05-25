The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Members of the Jarrettsville and Historic Elkridge Young Marines and Timonium Girl Scouts placed 3,500 flags on veterans’ gravesites at Dulaney Valley Memorial Grounds in Timonium to commence Memorial Day weekend.

“As a veteran, this means everything,” said LaGarian Smith, executive officer of the Historic Elkridge Young Marines. “You’re giving back to those that served before you and led the path for the freedoms we get to enjoy.”

Each year after placing flags, the Young Marines go to the grave of Sgt. Clayton Willey, a member of the Jarrettsville chapter. Willey enlisted in the military after graduating the Young Marines program and came back from service with PTSD and depression. He ultimately took his life in 2013.

To Catherine White, Jarrettsville chapter parent and volunteer, paying respects to Willey allows the youths to understand what it means to be a Young Marine.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“It’s like looking in a mirror. I can see my own son,” she said.

Young Marines salute at former Jarrettsville Young Marine Sgt. Clayton Willey’s gravesite. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Flags placed by members of the Young Marines and Girl Scouts mark the gravesites of veterans at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) The gravesite of Sgt. Clayton Willey. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Timonium Girl Scout Madison Schrader, 6, and her mom, Katrina Schrader, make a hole to place a flag on a veteran’s grave. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

A torn piece of an American flag lies on the grass. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Flags marking the gravesites of veterans are reflected in a memorial. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Jarettsville Young Marines Gunnery Sgt. Parker White, 15, and Private First-Class Micah Stewart, 9, salute after placing a flag. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

The Young Marines also visited the gravesite of Allen James Noger, an active volunteer in the Jarrettsville chapter who died in 2021.

“A lot of the Young Marines adopted him as a grandfather figure,” White said.

On Allen’s gravesite are coins, which is a sign of respect for veterans and service members. Leaving a penny means someone visited the grave, a nickel means the visitor served with the person at boot camp, a dime means the visitor served with the person and a quarter means the visitor was with the service member when they died.

“When Mrs. Allison comes to visit, she can see that there are people still remember him and think about him and that his life has a forever meaningful impact,” White said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Young Marines walk up a hill to Allen James Noger's gravesite. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

The gravesite of Allen James Noger is marked with coins from visitors. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Jarettsville Young Marines Gunnery Sgt. Parker White holds an American flag as the group says a prayer for Allen James Noger. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

On Monday, Dulaney Valley will hold their 57th annual Memorial Day ceremony. Gov. Wes Moore and Col. Louis P. Hawkins will deliver the memorial addresses.