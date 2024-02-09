Friday is the last day for City Hall hopefuls to file a run for office with the state elections board. Candidates have until 9 p.m. to file their paperwork to appear on primary ballots.

The following candidates had submitted their paperwork as of noon Friday. The Banner will update this page throughout the day. All names are as they were submitted to the State Board of Elections.

The primary election is May 14. Early voting begins May 2 and mail ballots will be sent out by April 1. In deep-blue Baltimore, where registered Democrats greatly outnumber registered Republicans, winning the primary is tantamount to winning the general election.

Mayor’s race

Democrats

Mayor Brandon Scott — Scott entered office in 2020, after eking out a win in a competitive primary following a political corruption scandal and the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheila Dixon — Dixon is trying for the third time to reclaim the office she left in 2010, following a corruption scandal. She finished second in the 2020 Democratic primary, thousands of votes away from Scott.

Thiru Vignarajah — Vignarajah is making his second bid for mayor, following two other bids for Baltimore City State’s Attorney.

Bob Wallace — Wallace appeared on Baltimore’s 2020 ballots as an independent mayoral candidate; he lost to Scott. As a Democrat this time, he hopes to come out on top in May.

Wendy Bozel — Bozel is a former city schools teacher and former president of the Upper Fells Point Improvement Association. She is running through public financing and eschewing donations larger than $150, as well as any money from unions or PACs.

Kevin P. Harris — Harris works as an enrollment specialist for the Community College of Baltimore County. He previously worked for the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services under Mayor Scott.

“Uncle Wayne” Baker — Baker registered to run as a Democrat. He did not list a website on his state filing and recently filed an affidavit with the state elections board saying his campaign fundraised and spent less than $1,000 in 2023.

Wendell Hill-Freeman — Hill-Freeman is an East Baltimore native and small business owner of ABM Marketing.

Texas Brown — Brown is campaigning via TikTok. The mailing address listed on her filing paperwork is in Texas.

Yolanda Pulley — Pulley is the CEO of People Empowered By The Struggle. She brands herself as “The Peopletician.”

Joseph E Scott — Scott did not list a campaign website or report any fundraising activity to the elections board.

Keith B. Scott — Scott did not list a campaign website or report any fundraising activity to the elections board.

Yasaun Young — Young did not list a working campaign website or report any fundraising activity to the elections board. Young previously ran for mayor in 2020.

Republicans

Michael Moore — Moore did not list a campaign website or report any fundraising activity to the elections board.

Donald E. Scoggins — Scoggins did not list a campaign website or report any fundraising activity to the elections board.

Other

Chukwuemeka Egwu — Egwu selected “Other Candidates” as his party affiliation and will only appear on general election ballots. He previously ran for mayor in 2016. He did not list a campaign website and recently filed an affidavit with the state elections board saying his campaign fundraised and spent less than $1,000 in 2023.

City Council President’s race

Democrats

City Council President Nick Mosby — Mosby entered office in 2020, after previously representing West Baltimore as a state delegate and city councilman. He made recent headlines after testifying in his ex-wife Marilyn Mosby’s mortgage fraud trial, in which prosecutors claimed he committed perjury on his tax returns. Mosby has not been charged with any crimes.

Councilman Zeke Cohen — Cohen currently represents Southeast Baltimore as a city councilman. He was inaugurated in 2016. Cohen was among the earliest citywide candidates to declare a challenge to an incumbent.

Shannon Sneed — Sneed formerly represented East Baltimore as a city councilwoman. She ran for council president in 2020, coming in second place to Mosby. Sneed ran on a gubernatorial ticket with Tom Perez in 2022, coming in second place in the Democratic primary. She is running through public financing and eschewing donations larger than $150, as well as any money from unions or political action committees.

Comptroller’s race

Democrats

Comptroller Bill Henry — Henry was inaugurated as comptroller in 2020, after unseating Joan Pratt, who held the position for 24 years. He formerly represented Northeast Baltimore as a city councilman.

City Council District 1

Councilman Zeke Cohen is giving up his seat representing Southeast Baltimore’s 1st District by running for council president.

Democrats

Liam Davis — Davis is a Greektown resident who has worked in the office of then-City Council President Jack Young as chief clerk of the City Council before joining the city’s Department of Transportation as a legislative affairs manager in 2019. He is running as a Democrat.

Joseph Raymond Koehler — Koehler is a certified public accountant who serves as treasurer for the Canton Community Association. He previously worked as a controller at Red Rock Films and Next Day Floors, per his LinkedIn.

Mark Parker — Parker is an Otterbein native who serves as a pastor at Breath of God Lutheran Church in Highlandtown and is running for the seat. He also ran in 2016 and lost to Cohen. Parker is running as a Democrat. Cohen endorsed him last month.

City Council District 2

Democrats

Councilwoman Danielle McCray — McCray was appointed by the council to represent the Northeast Baltimore district after then-Councilman Brandon Scott became City Council President in 2019. She was elected by constituents to the position in 2020. McCray co-founded the B.E.S.T Democratic Club and previously served as an aide to Scott. She serves as chair of the council’s Health, Environment, and Technology Committee is a member of the Ways & Means Committee.

India Carter — Carter registered to run as a Democrat. She did not list a website on her state filing, nor did she report any fundraising activity after a recent state elections board deadline.

City Council District 3

Democrats

Councilman Ryan Dorsey — Dorsey began representing the Northeast Baltimore district in 2016. He is a member of the council’s Economic and Community Development, Ways and Means, and Health, Environment, and Technology Committees.

Margo Bruner-Settles — Bruner-Settles is a social worker who works for Baltimore’s department of human resources. She is currently studying in the University of Baltimore’s Doctor of Public Administration program.

Marques Dent — Dent is an Air Force veteran who founded the D.E.N.T. Group, which hosts free information technology training at the Oliver Community Center. He has also served as chairman of Northwood Baseball League Inc. and as president of the Orioles RBI and Junior RBI Program, according to his LinkedIn profile.

City Council District 4

Democrats

Councilman Mark Conway — Conway was inaugurated in 2020 and represents North Baltimore. He chairs the Public Safety and Government Operations Committee, and a member of the Economic and Community Development, Health, Environment and Technology, and Rules and Oversight committees. He also works at the Chesapeake Conservancy, an environmental nonprofit.

City Council District 5

Democrats

Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer — Schleifer was inaugurated in 2016. He is the chair of the Rules and Legislative Committee, and a member of the Public Safety and Government Operations, Health, Environment and Technology, Legislative Investigations, Ways and Means, and Rules and Oversight committees.

City Council District 6

Democrats

Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton — The council vice president and longest-serving council member has represented Northwest Baltimore since 2007. She serves as head of the council in the president’s absence. She also chairs the Economic and Community Development Committee.

Robyn A. Christian — Christian retired from the Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services after 15 years as an investigator. She previously worked in the city’s child support enforcement office, Lockheed Martin and as an officer in the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Steven T. Johnson — Johnson is the former president of the Pimlico Terrace Neighborhood Association. He is running through public financing and eschewing donations larger than $150, as well as any money from unions or PACs.

Republicans

Ronday Wilson — Wilson did not list a website on their campaign state filing, nor did they report any fundraising activity.

City Council District 7

Democrats

Councilman James Torrence — Torrence has represented West Baltimore since 2020. He is a member of the Education, Workforce and Youth, Health, Environment and Technology, and Rules and Legislative Oversight committees. He also works as an adjunct law professor at his alma mater, the University of Baltimore.

Republicans

Christopher Michael Anderson — Anderson ran unsuccessfully against Sen. Antonio Hayes to represent Maryland’s 40th District in 2022 and against Nick Mosby for City Council President in 2020. He recently filed an affidavit with the state elections board saying his campaign fundraised and spent less than $1,000 in 2023.

City Council District 8

Councilman Kristerfer Burnett announced last year he would not seek another term. He will leave office at the end of his second term in December 2024.

Democrats

Bilal Ali — Ali represented Maryland’s 41st District in the House of Delegates from 2017 to 2019, after a nomination to the position following the election of Mayor Catherine Pugh and the retirement of state Sen. Lisa Gladden. He lost in the 2022 Democratic primary for the same district.

Jeffery David Allen — Allen did not list a campaign website or report any fundraising activity to the elections board.

Paris Gray — Gray has served as a community outreach coordinator for Burnett’s office since 2020. Burnett endorsed him shortly after announcing his retirement.

City Council District 9

Democrats

Councilman John T. Bullock — Bullock has represented West Baltimore since 2016. He is chair of the Finance and Performance Committee, as well as vice chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee and a member of the Commission on Historical and Architectural Preservation. He also teaches political science at Towson University.

Matthew K. Johnson — Johnson did not list a website on his state filing and recently filed an affidavit with the state elections board saying his campaign fundraised and spent less than $1,000 in 2023.

City Council District 10

Democrats

Councilwoman Phylicia Porter — Porter has represented the South Baltimore district since 2020. She is a member of the Education, Workforce and Youth, Health, Environment and Technology, Finance and Performance, and Public Safety and Government Operations committees.

Richard Parker — Parker did not report any campaign fundraising activity to the state elections board.

City Council District 11

Democrats

Councilman Eric Costello — Costello has represented downtown and South Baltimore since 2014. He is the chair of the Ways and Means Committee, where he leads city budget hearings, as well as the Legislative Investigations Committee. He is a member of the Rules and Legislative Oversight, Public Safety and Government Operations, and vice chair of the Finance and Performance Committee.

Zac Blanchard — Blanchard is president of the Federal Hill Neighborhood Association and a Marine veteran. He is currently a project officer for the Midtown Community Benefits District. He is running through public financing and eschewing donations larger than $150, as well as any money from unions or PACs.

City Council District 12

Democrats

Councilman Robert Stokes, Sr. — Stokes has represented Central and East Baltimore since 2016. He previously worked as aide to former District 12 Councilman Carl Stokes. He chairs the Education, Workforce and Youth Committee, and is a member of the Ways and Means, Economic and Community Development and Legislative Investigations Committees.

Jermaine Jones — Jones is the former president of the Metropolitan Baltimore Council AFL-CIO. He also worked as an organizer for Laborers International Union of North America. Jones serves on Baltimore City’s Democratic State Central Committee and lost the District 3 Democratic primary to Ryan Dorsey in 2016.

City Council District 13

Democrats

Councilman Antonio “Tony” Glover — Glover has represented East Baltimore since 2020. He serves on the Economic and Community Development, Public Safety and Government Operations, and Education, Workforce and Youth committees.

Walker Gladden, 3rd — Gladden did not list a campaign website or report any fundraising activity to the elections board.

Republicans

Alexander Artis — Artis did not list a campaign website or report any fundraising activity to the elections board.

City Council District 14

Democrats

Councilwoman Odette Ramos — Ramos has represented North Baltimore since 2020. She is a member of the Economic and Community Development, Public Safety and Government Operations, and Rules and Oversight committees.

William “Buddy” Houston — Houston did not list a campaign website and recently filed an affidavit with the state elections board saying his campaign fundraised and spent less than $1,000 in 2023.

Other

Renaud Deaundre Brown — Brown is a Green Party candidate who will only appear on general election ballots. Brown lost the election for Maryland’s District 43A as a delegate, in which he ran under the Green Party.