Federal prosecutors on Monday alleged that Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby “repeatedly committed perjury” on his tax returns, claiming deductions for charitable contributions when he owed tens of thousands of dollars in federal taxes, fell months behind on mortgage payments and experienced the garnishment of his wages for student loans and the repossession of his car.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky brought up those assertions during a discussion about his proposed cross-examination of Nick Mosby, who is testifying during his now ex-wife Marilyn Mosby’s mortgage fraud trial. Zelinsky said the government could call a financial analyst who would testify that there had not been enough money to make those donations.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby expressed concerns that line of questioning would lead to a “mini-trial” and create unfair and substantial prejudice toward Marilyn Mosby, a Democrat who served as Baltimore state’s attorney from 2015-2023. Mosby is standing trial in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of making a false statement on a loan application.

She’s accused of lying on mortgage applications for two luxury vacation homes: a house in Kissimmee, Florida, near Walt Disney World, and a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida, on state’s southwest Gulf Coast. The government alleges in part that she failed to disclose that she and her husband owed tens of thousands of dollars in federal taxes or report the existence of a more than $45,000 tax lien.

They’ve since divorced.

”I’m not inclined to allow the area of cross-examination,” Griggsby said. “I have some discomfort about it.”

Zelinsky said he believed that information was critical to his cross-examination.

”We’d like an opportunity to brief this to the court,” he said. “We’ll try to get the court something over lunch.”

In 2023, Marilyn Mosby was found guilty of two counts of perjury after a jury concluded that she twice lied on forms to withdraw $90,000 under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, from a retirement account. She used that money for down payments on the home and condo.

Nick Mosby is running for re-election this year and faces challengers in the Democratic primary.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.