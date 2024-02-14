If your boo prefers Valentine’s Day funny and fiscally responsible, consider giving them one of the earnestly awkward holiday cards Comptroller Bill Henry posted to social media Tuesday.

“We, at the Office of the Comptroller, like to deflect our feelings with humor, and we feel that you might too,” the Democrat wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post. “Feel free to use these Valentine cards to make your special someone feel extra special (or awkward, that is more likely).”

This year’s slate of Valentines from Henry are the Banner political team’s favorite Valentine’s Day tradition, besides Maryland Matters’ annual list of state and city political power couples — which is so consumed by the political scene’s gossip-oriented membership that some couples try (and fail) to lobby their names onto the list. A spokeswoman for Henry said the comptroller himself and his communications team are responsible for the quirky cards.

“Like a conduit, everyone should know your worth,” quips one card, referring to last year’s headlines about a controversial deal Mayor Brandon Scott inked with Baltimore’s dominant utility provider over access to the city-owned underground conduit.

“I am contractually obligated to declare my feelings for you,” declares another Valentine, attributed to the comptroller’s Board of Estimates team, which manages the city’s vendor spending.

That spending board, which consists of the mayor, city solicitor, Department of Public Works director, City Council President and comptroller, must have all five members present to vote on contracts.

“Let’s get together and make a quorum!” professes one Valentine, which depicts the current board membership — including Mayor Brandon Scott, who’s rubbing his temple and appears slightly exasperated. I would probably have this exact reaction if I received one of these Valentines.

Same, Mayor Scott. Same. (Comptroller Bill Henry via Facebook)

If you are looking for Valentine’s cards a little less dorky, the Banner has a few that a little more accessible to non-City Hall aficionados.