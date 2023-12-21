A Fox45 anchor abruptly ended a live interview with Sheila Dixon after a man offscreen threw items and taunted the former mayor during her responses.

Dixon, a former mayor who is running to reclaim the office in the 2024 Democratic primary, appeared on WBFF Fox45 for a Wednesday morning interview with Patrice Sanders to promote a public safety town hall hosted by the station, Dixon, and Councilman Eric Costello in South Baltimore that evening. Dixon was not in studio, but appeared through a video call.

The Dixon campaign declined to comment to The Baltimore Banner. During the town hall, a Fox45 reporter asked the former mayor for a comment on the incident.

“I wanted to make sure if everything was okay with you and if you could respond,” reporter Mikenzie Frost said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Everything is okay,” Dixon responded. “People are in pain. It’s the holiday, people are stressed. You know, we have challenges in the family, in your partnership and relationships. And sometimes people don’t know how to express their stress. So, I’m fine.”

During the morning interview, Dixon, who lost her voice due to a cold, was about one minute in and answering a question from Sanders when the man, whose identity is unconfirmed, first threw what appeared to be a clothing item at her. Dixon continued speaking as she dodged another thrown item, moving her camera in the process and revealing what looked like several pieces of clothes at her feet.

The interview continued for another minute, as the former mayor flinched and dodged a few more items. A man began heckling her offscreen, his remarks unintelligible.

“There’s a lot of feedback there,” Sanders said. “Are you hearing my questions?”

“Yes,” Dixon said firmly, before launching into deliver a comment about police accountability that was interrupted by another thrown item and the man’s continued taunts.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We hear that you’re fighting through this, um, so we’re going to let you conserve your voice and we’ll see you tonight,” Sanders said.

The public safety town hall is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

The interview is not on Fox45′s website, but began making the rounds on TikTok on Wednesday evening. “Sheila Dixon is being interviewed on live tv and her husband/bf ? Is fighting with her and throwing stuff at her head,” TikTok user poshgirltina captioned a widely circulated clip of the interview.

“This is so incredibly sad, I hope she gets safe soon,” another user wrote.

Dixon has been divorced twice.