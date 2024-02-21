If you filed your taxes early (good for you!) and have been wondering where your Maryland tax refund is, you’re not alone.

The Maryland Office of the Comptroller stopped processing tax returns from Jan. 30 through Feb. 9 while it made software updates. The comptroller’s office didn’t make the upgrades as a surprise — it was announced ahead of time — but it still caused a delay.

The state comptroller’s office on Wednesday said it had received about 530,000 returns so far, processed about 260,000 and initiated about 209,000 refunds. The office is expecting about 3.1 million returns total this year.

All returns that were filed before Jan. 29, when tax season “opened” have either been processed or are undergoing further review, the comptroller’s office said.

If you filed during the pause or after, and are still waiting on your return, it could be coming soon. The comptroller’s office said it expects to return to its usual processing time of three to five business days this week.

“We regret that some taxpayers have been inconvenienced, and we appreciate the patience and cooperation of Maryland taxpayers as well as the feedback we have received as we work to deliver a more modern, efficient, and transparent tax system,” the comptroller’s office said in a statement.

When do I have to file my taxes?

Federal and state taxes must be filed by April 15. If you file sooner and owe money, you can choose to defer the payment until any time before April 15.

The state comptroller’s office has information on its website about how to file, including how to file your taxes electronically for free and get help with your tax return. If you need an extension to file your taxes after April 15, the Internal Revenue Service website has instructions.

Once you file, you can check the status of your Maryland return on the comptroller’s office. It requires your Social Security number and your refund amount to check.

What are these system upgrades?

The comptroller’s office is upgrading the state’s tax processing systems from a decades-old, mainframe-based system that’s written in an obsolete programming language to a self-service portal called Maryland Tax Connect.

The portal is available this year for business taxpayers to file and the comptroller’s office said it expects to expand the service to all Maryland personal income tax filings by 2026.

The comptroller’s office said the system launch, done at the beginning of tax season, was scheduled to be done ahead of the “height” of tax season and to minimize disruptions.