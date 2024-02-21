If you filed your taxes early (good for you!) and have been wondering where your Maryland tax refund is, you’re not alone.

The Maryland Office of the Comptroller stopped processing tax returns from Jan. 30 through Feb. 9 while it made software updates. The comptroller’s office didn’t make the upgrades as a surprise — it was announced ahead of time — but it still caused a delay.

The state comptroller’s office on Wednesday said it had received about 530,000 returns so far, processed about 260,000 and initiated about 209,000 refunds. The office is expecting about 3.1 million returns total this year.

All returns that were filed before Jan. 29, when tax season “opened” have either been processed or are undergoing further review, the comptroller’s office said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

If you filed during the pause or after, and are still waiting on your return, it could be coming soon. The comptroller’s office said it expects to return to its usual processing time of three to five business days this week.

“We regret that some taxpayers have been inconvenienced, and we appreciate the patience and cooperation of Maryland taxpayers as well as the feedback we have received as we work to deliver a more modern, efficient, and transparent tax system,” the comptroller’s office said in a statement.

Read More

Banner political notes: Tax sale bill moves on; bill on bills; Shorty for Johnny

Gov. Moore, lawmakers face tough financial choices as they begin writing budget

Help wanted: Maryland’s stagnant economy needs more workers

When do I have to file my taxes?

Read More

Banner political notes: Tax sale bill moves on; bill on bills; Shorty for Johnny

Gov. Moore, lawmakers face tough financial choices as they begin writing budget

Help wanted: Maryland’s stagnant economy needs more workers

Federal and state taxes must be filed by April 15. If you file sooner and owe money, you can choose to defer the payment until any time before April 15.

The state comptroller’s office has information on its website about how to file, including how to file your taxes electronically for free and get help with your tax return. If you need an extension to file your taxes after April 15, the Internal Revenue Service website has instructions.

Once you file, you can check the status of your Maryland return on the comptroller’s office. It requires your Social Security number and your refund amount to check.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

What are these system upgrades?

The comptroller’s office is upgrading the state’s tax processing systems from a decades-old, mainframe-based system that’s written in an obsolete programming language to a self-service portal called Maryland Tax Connect.

The portal is available this year for business taxpayers to file and the comptroller’s office said it expects to expand the service to all Maryland personal income tax filings by 2026.

The comptroller’s office said the system launch, done at the beginning of tax season, was scheduled to be done ahead of the “height” of tax season and to minimize disruptions.

Cody Boteler

cody.boteler@thebaltimorebanner.com

Cody Boteler

Cody Boteler a reporter on The Banner’s Express Desk, reporting on breaking news, trending stories and interesting things in and around Baltimore. His work has appeared in The Baltimore Sun, USA TODAY, Baltimore magazine and others. 

More from Cody Boteler

Reps. Ruppersberger, Hoyer endorse Johnny Olszewski Jr. for Congress

Who might replace Johnny Olszewski Jr. if he goes to Congress?

More From The Banner

Illustration of inmate sitting in corner of dark prison cell with cinder block walls, holding hands over his face. The wall to his right is covered with drawings that show a bookshelf, a bird and a window to the outside.

Why is the suicide rate so high at this Maryland jail?

Illustration shows a rear view mirror whose image shows many Virginia license plates. In the background is a lightly sketched streetscape of downtown Baltimore. A crab and the Natty Boh logo hang from the rear view mirror.

Why are so many Virginia license plates on Baltimore’s streets?

End of the road: Runner finishes goal to trek every Baltimore street

How Tupac and Biggie are helping the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra