Baltimore Orioles Chairman John Angelos did not give Maryland Gov. Wes Moore a head’s up that he was selling the team on Tuesday, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Angelos’ snub came even though the two had spent the better part of a year in intense negotiations about a new lease for the ballclub to remain at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

David Rubenstein, the billionaire Maryland resident who is leading the purchase of the team, has, however, been “actively communicating with the governor,” a source said, including Tuesday night when the news of the sale broke.

The investment group is buying the Orioles for $1.725 billion, multiple sources have confirmed to The Baltimore Banner. Other investors include New York businessman Michael Arougheti and Orioles Hall of Fame shortstop Cal Ripken Jr.

Moore expressed optimism on Wednesday during his first public remarks about the deal. He opened a meeting of the state Board of Public Works in Annapolis by congratulating Rubenstein, Arougheti and Ripken.

“We are very much looking forward to a continuation of the strong relationship between the state of Maryland and the Baltimore Orioles,” said Moore, who wore an orange striped tie.

Moore highlighted the lease deal that the Orioles and the state finally negotiated and signed in December. Though the deal was struck with Angelos, it is binding on any subsequent owners of the team.

“We’re thrilled because being able to keep the Orioles in Baltimore for a long period of time was a key priority for this administration and this team,” Moore said. “And we are very proud that the deal that this group solidified months ago means that regardless of this transaction, this will never change. These are the Baltimore Orioles and they are going nowhere.”

But another member of the Board of Public Works who signed off on the lease, state Treasurer Dereck Davis, said he felt Angelos lied to state officials.

In December, Angelos had placed a call to Moore to assure him that the Orioles were not for sale — which came after reports that Rubenstein was close to buying the team.

Davis said he was troubled by the fact that Angelos “categorically denied that that they were for sale” and then went and sold the team.

“I feel lied to. I feel misled,” said Davis, a Democrat.

Davis said that he’s not sure who to believe or trust.

“It wasn’t just that we weren’t told something. We were lied to,” he said.

Moore responded by saying he shares concerns about transparency.

“You’re absolutely right,” the governor said. “We deserve transparency and we deserve truth.”

Moore said the situation underscores the importance of the state striking a long-term deal with the Orioles on the lease. Had there been a short-term extension of the lease, the state would have faced even more uncertainty over the future of the team and the ballpark with a sale.

Comptroller Brooke Lierman, a Democrat and the third member of the Board of Public Works, said she’s looking forward to getting to know the new ownership.

