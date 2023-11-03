A quiet junior’s ferocious play helps St. Frances football get its swagger back

“With this new generation of kids, some of whom put themselves before the best interests of the team, it’s refreshing to get to work with a kid like CJ,” St. Frances linebackers coach Cody Acker said. “He’s an old-school football player and a kid that does everything right — on the field, off the field and in the classroom. You never have to worry about him not doing the right thing. He’s an exceptional student that is always on time, and he sets a great example with his work ethic as a student and an athlete that really sets the tone for our program.