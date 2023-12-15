The Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals are asking a judge to certify a decision that would see each team receive an average of more than $60.81 million in TV rights fees per year for 2017 through 2021, the latest chapter in a long-running legal saga over revenues from the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.

In court documents filed on Dec. 8 in New York County Supreme Court, Patrick Curran, an attorney for the Nationals, and Jonathan Schiller, an attorney for the Orioles and MASN, wrote that the parties agree that the judge should confirm an arbitration award.

The Revenue Sharing Definitions Committee of Major League Baseball met at the offices of Williams & Connolly LLP in Washington, D.C., from July 25-26 to hear the dispute between the teams.

The committee was composed of Mark Attanasio, chairman and principal owner of the Milwaukee Brewers; Dick Monfort, owner and chairman and CEO of the Colorado Rockies; and Tom Werner, chairman of the Boston Red Sox, and determined on Nov. 8 that the fair market value of the TV rights for both teams in that period —adjusting for the COVID-19 pandemic — was more than $304.09 million.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Here’s how that breaks down:

2017: $64.97 million

$64.97 million 2018: $68.72 million

$68.72 million 2019: $70.79 million

$70.79 million 2020: $26.76 million

$26.76 million 2021: $72.83 million

Daniel Wallach, a gaming law and sports betting attorney in Hallandale Beach, Florida, and co-founding director of the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law’s Sports Wagering and Integrity Program, reported about the agreement on X, formerly known as Twitter. He’s also a legal analyst for The Athletic.

Following almost a decade of litigation, the New York Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, in April ruled 6-0 against MASN and the Orioles — the majority owner of the network — to uphold an arbitration award from the Revenue Sharing Definitions Committee, which had determined the value of the TV rights was almost $300 million per team for 2012-2016. The network initially proposed paying $39.5 million per year. The Nationals pushed for $118 million per year.

Earlier this summer, the ballclubs reached an agreement on the rights for that period. Under the terms, MASN would pay each team about $99.2 million, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Banner at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.