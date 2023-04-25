The New York Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, on Tuesday ruled against the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network and the Baltimore Orioles in a long running dispute about the fair market value of the TV rights for the Washington Nationals.

In an 18-page opinion, Associate Judge Madeline Singas wrote for the 6-0 majority that the courts properly upheld a determination from a Major League Baseball committee about the fair market value of the TV rights for the Nationals. But she said the teams now have to resolve any dispute about the nonpayment of those fees pursuant to a different provision.

“While it is unfortunate that our decision may send this protracted litigation into extra innings, that result is necessitated by the settlement agreement’s terms,” Singas said.

The origin of the dispute can be traced back to when Major League Baseball bought the Montreal Expos for $120 million in 2002 and later announced that the team would move to Washington, D.C.

From 1972-2005, the Orioles were the only team in the Mid-Atlantic. The ownership group created a regional sports network that broadcast its games in all of Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C., as well as portions of West Virginia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

MLB pushed for a settlement resolve several issues related to the move, including compensating the Orioles for another franchise moving into what used to be its exclusive territory. So that’s where MASN comes into play.

Under a telecast agreement, MASN would exclusively broadcast the games for both teams — except, for instance, ones that were nationally televised — and pay each franchise the same amount every year in TV rights fees. The Orioles, though, would own a majority of the regional sports network and therefore receive most of the profits.

When the sides could not come to terms about the fair market value of the TV rights for the Nationals for 2012-2016, the issue went to an MLB committee.

That’s the mechanism for resolving disputes about TV rights spelled out in the settlement agreement.

MASN argued that the fair market value was $39.5 million per season. Meanwhile, the Nationals at first asked for $118 million per year.

An MLB committee made up of three executives from other teams in 2014 decided that the fair market value of the TV rights for the Nationals was $298.1 million , or an average of $59.6 million per year.

So MASN took legal action.

New York Supreme Court Justice Lawrence K. Marks in 2015 threw out the arbitration award on the grounds that the same law firm, Proskauer Rose LLP, represented MLB, the Nationals and several other teams at the same time. He wrote that concerns expressed about that arrangement “fell entirely on deaf ears.”

The case continued to be litigated.

In 2019, a MLB committee composed of three executives from different teams determined that the fair market value of the TV rights was $296.8 million — or an average of $59.3 million per year. That ruling was upheld on appeal.

In the meantime, MASN has been paying TV rights fees to the Nationals — but millions less than the award.

Carter Phillips, an attorney for MASN and the Orioles, asked the judges to send the case to a neutral body for a third arbitration, arguing that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred decided at some point that his clients should lose the case.

MASN and the Orioles have argued in court documents that the award could threaten the sustainability of the network as well as the competitiveness, economic viability and ability of the team to remain in Baltimore.

An attorney for the Nationals, Derek Shaffer, asked the court to uphold the award.