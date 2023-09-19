Analysis: Jack Flaherty was expected to boost the Orioles’ rotation, but his influence may be best felt in relief

HOUSTON — The fluidity of a baseball season prevents manager Brandon Hyde from ever saying a move is permanent, but for the time being the Orioles’ major trade deadline acquisition is moving from the starting rotation into the bullpen.

Right-hander Jack Flaherty, whom general manager Mike Elias added from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for three prospects, was viewed as a pitcher who could bolster a young rotation come the postseason. Along with right-hander Kyle Gibson, he’s the lone hurler with any postseason experience.

“I just expect that he’s going to be a big help for us down the stretch,” Elias said at the time.

That could still be very much the case. It just may come in a different role than initially intended.

Flaherty’s lackluster performances and the heavily taxed state of the bullpen have forced Hyde’s hand into shifting Flaherty to a relief role for the immediate future.

His next on-turn start would have been Thursday, yet the Orioles are skipping over Flaherty’s turn in a six-man rotation to make him available beginning Tuesday against the Houston Astros, particularly because Baltimore used six relievers in consecutive games.

“I’m really interested to see what it looks like,” Hyde said. “You’ve seen the fastball up to 97, you see the sharp curveball. So, let’s see what it looks like out of the ‘pen. Maybe he can be a piece for us. I don’t know. Maybe he can be our length guy, maybe he can be a right-on-right guy. We’re looking for that. We’re looking for right-on-right guys. So, I think it’s worth a shot to take a look.”

Flaherty opened his account for Baltimore with an impressive showing against the Toronto Blue Jays in early August, striking out eight batters and allowing one run in six innings.

In his six starts since then, Flaherty hasn’t completed six innings. In his three most recent outings, he hasn’t gotten through the fifth. The 27-year-old’s ERA with the Orioles is up to 7.11, and with left-hander John Means’ return from Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, there’s less of a case for Flaherty to continue in the rotation.

Means pitched five innings of one-run ball in Monday’s series opener against the Astros, reaching 86 pitches while fortifying a belief that he could make a difference as a member of a likely four-man postseason rotation. Right-handers Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez and Dean Kremer have also emerged as steady young arms. Bradish is scheduled to throw Wednesday and Rodriguez will move up a day to Thursday.

“This is a September 19 thing,” Hyde said. “I like the way Means threw the ball last night. We have five starters. We lose one, he’s [Flaherty is] back in. Let’s just see what happens.”

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Flaherty, meanwhile, has shown glimpses of success. Last week, Flaherty cruised through three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays before running into trouble in the fourth and fifth innings. Flaherty said before Tuesday’s game that the adjustments required aren’t wholesale but revolve around his aggression early in the count.

“Find ways to get some quick outs,” Flaherty said. “That hasn’t really happened. Those punchouts, sometimes it’s four or five pitches and a couple eight-pitch at-bats here and there. Find a way to get quick action. Sometimes that quick action is going to be a hit, sometimes a quick action is going to be an out.”

In a bullpen role, monitoring his pitch count will be less of a focus, unless he’s called upon to cover multiple innings.

Still, it’s even more imperative as a reliever to establish one or two dominant pitches early rather than leaning on all six of his pitches. For Flaherty, that will likely mean riding his four-seam fastball and slider. It could lead to greater success; opposing lineups have tended to hit Flaherty harder as the game goes on.

When Baltimore traded for Flaherty, this wasn’t the outcome the front office had in mind. Flaherty has only ever pitched in relief four times in his career for a total of four innings. He was acquired with the hopes of supplying high-leverage innings as an experienced starter. Elias searched to add another relief pitcher, as well, but Flaherty was the only trade-deadline addition.

Now, he’ll help the bullpen for at least the immediate future. A return to the rotation is never out of the question, but Flaherty’s role for a playoff-bound team could be different than the one Elias envisioned when he traded three players for Flaherty.