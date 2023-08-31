The Ravens re-signed quarterback Josh Johnson, cornerback Kevon Seymour and defensive end Brent Urban, and placed running back Keaton Mitchell, cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams and outside linebacker Malik Hamm on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

The biggest question since the Ravens released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday was what they would do with Johnson. A 16-year veteran, Johnson, played well in the preseason, while quarterback Tyler Huntley missed most of the preseason after a hamstring injury he suffered in the opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Huntley’s status is unclear for Week 1, so Johnson could be the Ravens’ backup when they play the Houston Texans on Sept. 10. Either way, a new NFL rule allows teams to dress a third quarterback on game days without using an active roster spot, so Johnson may be on the field even when Huntley returns.

Mitchell, Williams and Hamm will miss at least four games on IR. The Ravens waited to place these players on the injury list in their initial 53-man roster because of a league rule that requires players to miss the entire season if placed on the injured reserve list before the season. This way, Mitchell, Williams and Hamm can return after four games.

The Ravens also finalized their practice squad with defensive tackle Bravvion Roy. Roy, the Carolina Panthers’ sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft, had 78 tackles and one sack over three seasons with the Panthers. After last season, he was released by the Panthers and signed by the Bears, who released him this week.