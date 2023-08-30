Ravens announce initial practice squad with 13 players

The Ravens signed 13 players to their initial practice squad for the season, incorporating a mix of veterans, young players and rookies.
NFL practice squads allow teams to have up to 16 players, so the Ravens have three more slots to fill before the start of the regular season, if they chose to fill them. There can be up to 10 players on the practice squad with as many as two years of accrued service, and a max of six players with unlimited accrued time. Players on the practice squad can be elevated a max of three times for games.
“There’s guys making the practice squad who are just thrilled,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters after practice Wednesday. “That was their goal, and that’s their foot in the door. Those are really fun. There’s a lot of hugs, a few tears some times, a lot of laughs usually. It’s not a bad day. It’s a good day because you’re just involved in people’s lives that way. I kind of cherish the day as a coach.”
Here’s the full list:
WR Laquon Treadwell
QB Anthony Brown
CB Jeremy Lucien
RB Owen Wright
FB/TE Ben Mason
TE Travis Vokolek
OLB Jeremiah Moon
ILB Josh Ross
C Sam Mustipher
G Tashawn Manning
G TyKeem Doss
WR Sean Ryan
DT Rayshad Nichols
Notes
- Mustipher (four years) and Treadwell (eight) are the most experienced players on the practice squad. Mustipher is the backup center to Tyler Linderbaum, while Treadwell serves as another veteran receiver after beating out James Proche II, Tarik Black and Dontay Demus Jr.
- This is the second consecutive year the Ravens have placed Brown, Doss, Moon and Nichols on the practice squad. Brown was elevated from the practice squad last December to serve as the backup quarterback to Tyler Huntley after Lamar Jackson’s knee injury.
- The Ravens elected to keep Wright, the undrafted rookie running back from Monmouth, on the practice squad instead of veteran Melvin Gordon, who was among the final cuts. Wright had a 38-yard run and a 2-yard touchdown against Tampa Bay on Saturday.
- Baltimore has a few moves to make to finalize the team before the regular-season opener against Houston. Running back Keaton Mitchell (shoulder), outside linebacker Malik Hamm (ankle) and cornerback Damarion Williams are candidates for injured reserve. Quarterback Josh Johnson, defensive end Brent Urban and corner Kevon Seymour, all cut Tuesday, are in line to take those spots. “There’s a lot involved in that, and I think you’ll see that kind of unfold here today, tomorrow, kind of what our plans are going to be,” Harbaugh said of the upcoming roster moves. “I’ll kind of leave it to that, but we have thought all that through.”
