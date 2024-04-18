The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A review by the NFL found that there was “insufficient evidence” that Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers violated the league’s personal conduct policy, an NFL spokesman said Thursday. Flowers, who reported to the Ravens’ voluntary workouts Monday, remains eligible to participate in all team activities.

The announcement comes two months after Baltimore County Police closed without charges an investigation into an incident of alleged domestic violence. In January, a woman showed up to the Acton Police Department in Massachusetts to report a “violent domestic incident” involving an NFL player in Owings Mills.

“She stated that she was physically assaulted which left her with multiple bruises,” Acton Police wrote, adding that she “stated that she was very hesitant to give much information due to the high-profile status of the other party involved. I asked what she meant by ‘high profile’ and she stated that he is an NFL player.”

She told police that the player’s brother drew a gun, according to police records.

The Baltimore Banner confirmed that police in Baltimore County and Acton were investigating an allegation of domestic violence involving Flowers. Records show the woman declined to file a police report.

At the NFL scouting combine in February, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said the team was continuing to assess the situation with Flowers, who led the team in receiving yards as a rookie. Ravens team president Sashi Brown said last month at the NFL owners’ meeting that there has been “no change” to the team’s stated “zero-tolerance policy” for domestic violence.

Brown told local reporters that the Ravens “always take these issues serious, and any issue that may be affecting our players — and certainly, this issue is no different.”