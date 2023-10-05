Adnan Syed, who served more than 20 years in prison in the killing of his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School, heads to the state’s highest court on Thursday for oral argument in an appeal that could decide whether he remains free.

The Maryland Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case at 10 a.m. in the Robert C. Murphy Courts of Appeal Building in Annapolis. The justices will issue an opinion at a later date.

Syed has been out of prison for more than one year since a Baltimore judge granted a motion to throw out his conviction. But a Maryland appeals court later moved to reinstate it and ordered a new hearing in the case. He has been allowed to remain free while the appellate process plays out.

The Maryland Judiciary is set to livestream the court proceedings here.

Syed, now 42, was found guilty in 2000 in Baltimore Circuit Court of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years in the death of Hae Min Lee. Her body was found in Leakin Park in Baltimore on Feb. 9, 1999. She was 18.

At the time, Syed was 17. He has always maintained his innocence, and he recently summoned reporters to his parents’ home in Baltimore County, where he walked them through a 93-slide presentation about the case and called for Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown to investigate allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.

“We respect how much Hae’s family has suffered, because we know how much our family has suffered,” Syed said on the anniversary of his release from prison. “And not just trying to prove that I’m innocent and to make it back home to my family — but to find justice for Hae and her family — that’s always been one of our primary concerns.”

Since the release of “Serial,” there have been a number of twists and turns in the case.

Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn granted the motion and ordered Syed to immediately be released from prison. “Remove the shackles from Mr. Syed, please,” she said. Prosecutors had 30 days to either schedule a new date for trial or dismiss the charges.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Phinn denied a request from Young Lee, Hae Min Lee’s brother, to postpone the hearing for one week so he could attend in person. She allowed him to make a statement over Zoom.

“This is not a podcast for me,” Young Lee told Phinn. “This is real life.”

In a 2-1 decision, the Appellate Court of Maryland ruled that Young Lee’s rights to notice and attendance were violated, reinstated Syed’s conviction and ordered a new, legally compliant, transparent hearing in the case.

The mid-level appeals court held that Young Lee did not have a right to be heard at the hearing, though there was nothing preventing a judge from letting him speak. The ruling has been put on hold from taking effect pending the outcome of the litigation.

The Maryland Supreme Court later agreed to take up appeals from both sides. The legal issues in the case are technical and complex, and there have been hundreds of pages of court filings.

Syed’s attorneys — Erica Suter, director of the Innocence Project Clinic at the University of Baltimore School of Law, and Brian Zavin, chief attorney of the Maryland Office of the Public Defender’s Appellate Division — argue that the state’s decision to drop the charges against their client renders the appeal moot.

Even if the appeal is not moot, Suter and Zavin contend that Young Lee received more notice than required of the hearing, and the fact that he watched the court proceedings on Zoom satisfied his right of attendance. They also assert that he failed to show that there was a “reasonable probability” that the outcome would have been different had he appeared in person.

“For nearly a year, Mr. Syed has lived as a free man in one sense, but not in another,” Suter and Zavin wrote in a brief. “The terrifying specter of reincarceration has hung over Mr. Syed’s head every day for the past ten months.”

They’re asking the justices to reverse the ruling from the intermediate appeals court.

Meanwhile, David Sanford and Ari Rubin, Young Lee’s attorneys, contend that while the mid-level appeals court correctly ruled that their client’s rights to notice and attendance were violated, the three-judge panel made a mistake in concluding that he was not entitled to speak.

His participation was “essential to the judicial process,” they argue, because the state, defense and court were aligned on the result.

“Without him,” Sanford and Rubin wrote in a brief, “the court’s review of highly disputed claims was hollow and, in the end, merely performative.”

If there is a redo of the hearing, Sanford and Rubin assert that a new judge should hear the case.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General is asking the high court to uphold the previous decision.

Following his release from prison, Georgetown University hired Syed to work at its Prisons and Justice Initiative. He has also helped take care of his elderly parents.

Syed told reporters that he planned to attend oral argument. He said he will respect whatever the state’s highest court decides in the case.