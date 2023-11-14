Ex-Baltimore Police sergeant sentenced to six months on home detention for misconduct

A former Baltimore Police sergeant who engaged in what prosecutors once described as a “pattern and practice of harassment and intimidation” was sentenced on Tuesday to serve six months on home detention plus two years’ probation.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Robert K. Taylor Jr. sentenced Ethan Newberg, 53, of Westminster, a more than 28-year veteran, on a charge of misconduct in office. He retired on July 1.

Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Trostle, chief of the Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit, argued for a sentence of three years in prison. Newberg’s attorney, Joe Murtha, asked for a punishment that did not include incarceration.

The investigation into Newberg started after he was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, false imprisonment and misconduct in office for illegally arresting Lee Dotson on Ashton Street near South Bentalou Street in Carrollton Ridge on May 30, 2019. The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed body camera video and uncovered eight additional instances when he falsely arrested people.

The Board of Estimates, the city’s mayor-controlled spending board, recently approved a pair of $287,500 settlements to resolve lawsuits in U.S. District Court in Baltimore against Newberg.

Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called Newberg’s actions “deeply disturbing and illegal” in 2019 at a news conference.

Newberg is on the “Do Not Call” list of current and former police officers whom prosecutors will not summon to testify in any court proceedings.