In a now-deleted Instagram Live, Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis called the judge who presided over his 2020 hit-and-run case “crazy” from jail and stated that she “locked me up because basically I bought a property.”

Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy sentenced Davis, 28, who had been living in Parkland, Florida, to 90 days of home detention plus three years’ probation. He was driving a 2020 Lamborghini Urus when he ran a red light, crashed into a 2004 Toyota Solara and struck the fence of a 7-Eleven on Nov. 5, 2020, injuring four people — including a pregnant woman.

Last week, Handy revoked Davis’ home detention and ordered sheriff’s deputies to immediately take him into custody after learning that he had been staying without court permission at the Four Seasons Hotel and a $3.4 million high-rise penthouse that he recently bought in Silo Point.

Handy had ordered him to spend his house arrest in Baltimore. Davis’ longtime coach and trainer, Calvin Ford, volunteered his home

“I just want to shed light on this situation, ‘cuz I feel as though she taking advantage of me,” Davis said on Sunday from the Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center.

“She’s doing stuff that not right to me,” he added. “I don’t know if she’s a bad judge or not, but the things that she’s doing right now is not right.”

The Instagram Live was streamed from Davis’ account. Someone filmed an iPhone, which had him on speakerphone from jail.

At one point, more than 56,000 people were watching the livestream. The video has since been deleted.

Davis has a perfect 29-0 boxing record that includes 27 knockouts. He recently defeated Ryan Garcia with a body shot in the seventh round of a lightweight bout in Las Vegas.

In an email, Bradley Tanner, a spokesperson for the Maryland Judiciary, said judges cannot comment on pending litigation.

Ford declined to comment.

Michael Tomko, Davis’ attorney, could not be reached for comment.

During a hearing, Tomko repeatedly told the judge to blame him.

Tomko said he and his client were caught off-guard with the requirement to do the house arrest in Baltimore. Though his coach and trainer volunteered his home, it could not accommodate Davis’ 24/7 security team, Tomko said.

Said Tomko: “I don’t think that Mr. Davis did anything wrong except listen to his lawyer.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.