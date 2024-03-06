A man was found guilty on Wednesday of murdering Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley as she sat in her patrol car.

Elliot Knox, 34, of Mount Holly, stood trial in Baltimore Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and related offenses.

A jury found Knox guilty on eight of nine charges. The exception was a charge of use of a firearm during the commission of a crime or violence.

The jury also found Knox guilty of shooting and killing Justin Johnson at about 3 a.m. while he sat in his 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Lucia Avenue near Airy Hill Avenue in Yale Heights

Baltimore Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer set sentencing for June 4.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley, in a statement on X, thanked jurors for hearing the case and reaching the verdict.

“Today, justice was served,” Worley said. “He committed a senseless and heinous act against a BPD Officer and it is my hope that this verdict brings a sense of closure and peace to Officer Keona Holley’s family, friends, co-workers and loved ones.”

Before 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, Knox fatally shot Holley, a two-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, as she sat in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue near Hazel Street in Curtis Bay, prosecutors alleged.

Holley died one week later at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Then, Knox and another man, Travon Shaw, shot and killed Johnson, prosecutors asserted.

“This was more than brutal,” Assistant State’s Attorney Kurt Bjorklund said in his closing argument. “It’s on you now. All 12 of you. Do your job. Hold him accountable.”

Bjorklund called more than a dozen witnesses and presented evidence including DNA, ballistics and cellphone location information. He also played video of homicide detectives interrogating Knox for several hours.

Knox initially denied involvement in the fatal shootings but later admitted to being present at both crime scenes. That’s along with stashing two guns — a Glock 22 and an Extar EXP-556 — at a home in Windsor Mill. Police executed a search and seizure warrant at that house and found the weapons inside two different backpacks in the main bedroom on the second floor.

Later, Knox identified himself and Shaw in surveillance video. That’s evidence that Bjorklund contended proved that Knox was the one who shot Holley.

Under Maryland law, though, it does not matter, Bjorklund said.

Knox, he said, was equally culpable if the jury instead believed that he acted as an accomplice.

Bjorklund twice described the fatal shooting of Holley as a “hit” because the two men knew where she was that morning. Law enforcement has not offered a motive for the killing.

In her closing argument, Natalie Finegar, Knox’s attorney, said there was no logical reason for the jury to not believe her client.

Knox, she said, delivered what she described as a “cascade of evidence” to investigators.

Finegar said her client admitted to being an accessory after the fact to murder. He was not charged with that crime.

“He was not part of those murders,” Finegar said. “He did not aid and abet. He did not premeditate. He did not conspire.”

In 2023, Shaw, 34, of Catonsville, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and related crimes in Johnson’s killing. He’s set to appear back in court on March 28 for sentencing and to stand trial in Holley’s death.

Both Knox and Shaw are being held without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.