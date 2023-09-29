A Baltimore judge on Friday denied bail to a man who’s accused of killing a tech entrepreneur and CEO at her apartment building and attacking a man and a woman and setting them on fire at a rooming house in an earlier case.

Prosecutors said Jason Billingsley waived his Miranda rights and admitted to using a brick and his hands to kill Pava LaPere, 26, a tech entrepreneur who started EcoMap Technologies while she was a student at Johns Hopkins University.

Billingsley, 32, of Sandtown-Winchester, is charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in the killing. LaPere was found dead on Monday on the roof of her Mount Vernon apartment building on West Franklin Street.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was strangulation and blunt-force trauma. The manner of death was homicide.

Baltimore Police reported that investigators obtained surveillance video, used law enforcement databases and resources and spoke to a witness to identify Billingsley. Detectives believe he killed LaPere on Sept. 22.

LaPere had been recently named to the Forbes “30 Under 30″ list in the category of social impact. At least 200 people gathered for a vigil at the Washington Monument, and family members and friends recalled her ambition and kindness.

Police initially did not disclose that they had obtained an arrest warrant on Sept. 19 for Billingsley, a convicted sex offender, several hours after they allege that he held a man and a woman captive in the basement of a rooming house on Edmondson Avenue in West Baltimore.

Billingsley sexually assaulted the woman, police assert, and cut her throat. He then set both the man and woman on fire, police reported.

In that case, Billingsley is charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He worked as a maintenance worker at the building.

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley defended the decision not to release information about that case, stating that investigators believed the attack was a “targeted act.” He said “there was no reason to believe that he was out committing random acts.”

“If we made a mistake, I’d tell you we made a mistake,” Worley said. “I don’t think we made a mistake.”

Law enforcement arrested Billingsley on Wednesday at a train station in Bowie.

Circuit Judge Emanuel Brown accepted the plea agreement after the assistant state’s attorney reported that the woman was satisfied with the arrangement and communicated how retraumatizing it is for survivors of sexual assault to testify at trial.

Brown said he was persuaded to accept the plea agreement though he felt that “this case deserves a lot more than the 14.”

“I want you to fully appreciate that this court is not satisfied with this plea agreement,” Brown told Billingsley, “but went along with it because of the trauma it would cause the victim to have to come in and testify.”

The Maryland Parole Commission denied parole to Billingsley, and he was released on good-time credits in 2022. He also has a 2009 conviction for first-degree assault and 2011 conviction for second-degree assault.