Former Laurel police chief handed two life sentences plus 75 years for setting fires

A Howard County judge has sentenced former Laurel police chief David Crawford to two consecutive life sentences plus 75 years for setting fires targeting people he believed had slighted him.

A jury in March convicted the 71-year-old Ellicott City man on eight counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of arson for setting a string of fires across six Maryland counties spanning nearly a decade.

During the six-day trial, the jury heard testimony that Crawford’s cellphone contained a list of the people whose homes were set ablaze, including former coworkers (and his successor as Laurel’s police chief), neighbors and even his chiropractor. His iPad and home computer also showed searches for the targets’ addresses around the dates of the fires.

Crawford’s defense attorney Robert Bonsib pledged to appeal the case. He previously argued his client couldn’t be connected to the fires, and that it couldn’t be proven that Crawford intended to kill anyone.

“Just because he’s bad at murder, he doesn’t get a pass,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Hammond during the trial.

Prior to sentencing, several of Crawford’s victims tearfully recounted the devastation the fires brought them and the relief they felt following his arrest. Members of the Henderson family, whose home was set ablaze twice in a year, described feeling hunted.

Evelyn Henderson said she and her husband Scott slept in shifts near the entrance to their rental home with a kitchen knife within reach following the fires.

“I expect the worst because I know life can change overnight,” she said.

Howard County State’s Attorneys previously said they would seek eight life sentences for Crawford.

Crawford previously pleaded guilty in March 2022 to one count of first-degree arson brought in Frederick County. He entered an Alford plea, acknowledging there was enough evidence to convict him but maintaining his innocence.

Baltimore Banner reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this story.