Boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis is giving back by helping to renovate the same West Baltimore neighborhood he grew up in, city officials announced Thursday at a press conference.

“I definitely want to thank everybody that was included and helped us make this happen,” Davis said. “I feel as though when I was coming up, we didn’t have somebody to be hands-on with us.”

Davis said he believes the key to improving Baltimore City as a whole is by investing in its youths.

The renovations, which come following Davis’ donation, will begin with the vacant building at 1542 North Woodyear St.

Nine properties on the same block will be acquired by GTD Development, renovated, and used to create affordable housing.

City Council President Nick Mosby commended Davis for his contributions to the community during the press conference, noting his track record of mentorship, and awarding him with a City Council of Baltimore Presidential Citation.

Mosby said he remembers Davis’ enthusiasm when he went to speak to a group of incarcerated teens who were awaiting trial as adults.

“Tank, when he goes around the world, he literally carries the city of Baltimore on his back,” Mosby said. “For you to come back, invest in your hometown, invest in your community, and invest in your block — is truly, truly special.”

Davis says he intends to work with his team to continue building homes and eventually recreational spaces.

Earlier this year, Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy sentenced Davis, 28, who had been living in a mansion in Parkland, Florida, to 90 days of home detention, plus three years’ probation. He had pleaded guilty to four traffic offenses in a hit-and-run crash that injured four people — including a pregnant woman — on Nov. 5, 2020.

Handy had ordered Davis taken into custody in June after finding out he was serving out his home detention sentence for a 2020 hit-and-run at a Four Seasons Hotel and a $3.4 million high-rise penthouse that he bought in South Baltimore.