Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis is released from jail

Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis was released from jail on Friday, more than six weeks after a judge revoked his home detention sentence in a 2020 hit-and-run.
In an email, Mark Vernarelli, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, confirmed that Davis was released from custody. Neither Davis nor his longtime coach and trainer, Calvin Ford, could immediately be reached.
Davis tweeted a saluting face emoji at 1:16 p.m.
Earlier this year, Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy sentenced Davis, 28, who had been living in a mansion in Parkland, Florida, to 90 days of home detention — plus three years’ probation. He had pleaded guilty to four traffic offenses in a hit-and-run crash that injured four people — including a pregnant woman — on Nov. 5, 2020.
Handy required that he spend the house arrest in Baltimore. Ford then stepped forward in court and volunteered his home.
Later, Handy scheduled a hearing after learning that Davis had been staying at a Four Seasons Hotel and a $3.4 million penthouse condo that he bought in Silo Point and revoked his home detention.
Michael Tomko, Davis’ attorney, said the home could not accommodate his client’s 24/7 security team and over and over again told the judge to blame him for the mix-up.
Following the hearing, Tomko filed a motion for sentence modification. He then submitted an additional filing in which he reported that his client’s home was burglarized and ransacked.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office later arrested two men on charges including burglary, grand theft and grand theft auto.
Meanwhile, Davis called the judge “crazy” from jail and remarked that she “locked me up because basically I bought a property” on Instagram Live. Handy denied the motion for sentence modification.
Davis then hired a new attorney, Andrew Graham, who filed an emergency motion for sentence modification.
In a subsequent letter, Graham wrote that Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates and the prosecutor assigned to the case, David Owens, approved and recommended Davis’ immediate release.
Once again, Handy denied the emergency motion for sentence modification. Then, Davis moved to add Alex Spiro, a celebrity attorney in New York who’s represented Elon Musk, Jay-Z and Megan Thee Stallion, to his legal team.
Davis is from West Baltimore and has a perfect 29-0 boxing record with 27 knockouts. He declared himself to be “definitely the face of boxing” earlier this year after beating Ryan Garcia in a fight in Las Vegas.