2 arrested in burglary at mansion of Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis

The high-definition surveillance cameras captured it all.

The three perpetrators used a hammer and door stopper to smash their way into the mansion on Lemongrass Drive in the Parkland Golf & Country Club. Inside, they found a bowl with car keys and gained access to two garages that contained five luxury cars: a 2020 Lamborghini Urus; 2022 Ferrari SF90; 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT; and 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat, deputies reported.

They eventually took off with the vehicles and stole other belongings, deputies alleged, including clothing, bags and electronics. The total loss was about $2 million.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has now arrested two men in connection to the burglary at that home in Parkland, Florida. It belongs to Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Jamariel Johnson, 21, of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, and Tafari Clauzel, 21, of North Lauderdale, Florida, face charges including burglary, grand theft and grand theft auto. They’re being held without bond in the Joseph V. Conte Facility in Pompano Beach, according to jail records.



Michael Tomko, Davis’ attorney at the time, reported after the hearing that his client’s mansion was burglarized and ransacked and that personal belongings, including prized boxing regalia and several collector cars, were stolen.

Law enforcement reported the following allegations in court documents:

The burglary took place at about 1:30 a.m. on June 2. Three people “ransacked” the house and stole “various bags and clothing.”

The perpetrators found a bowl with car keys and used them to get into the two garages at the house, which contained five cars. Surveillance cameras captured Johnson taking off in the Lamborghini.

Detectives used “various investigative techniques” and learned that the burglars met up at a RaceTrac gas station in Lauderdale Lakes after the crime.

Security cameras recorded Johnson getting out of the Hellcat going into the convenience store and buying items. He then got in the Mercedes.

At about 5:45 a.m., Johnson went back to the mansion and boosted the Ferrari. Law enforcement tried to stop the car, but he took off.

Deputies identified Johnson as a “possible suspect” and tried to pull him over on June 14 for a “tinted front windshield violation.” He drove off, but law enforcement quickly apprehended him.

In an interview, Johnson admitted to investigators that he entered the mansion through the second-floor balcony. He reported that he used a hammer to smash the glass window of the bedroom and stole clothing and the Lamborghini.

Later, Johnson told detectives, he came back and took the Ferrari. He identified himself in security videos from the home and gas station.

Meanwhile, Clauzel took clothing, bags and electronics and helped the other burglars load up the stolen items into the vehicles. He drove off in the Mercedes.

Surveillance video showed Clauzel arriving and getting out of that car at the RaceTrac gas station. He eventually came back in the Hellcat.

Deputies later conducted a traffic stop and took Clauzel into custody.

Clauzel identified himself on surveillance video throwing a stone at the balcony door window of the mansion and using a hammer as well as being at the gas station with the stolen cars. He told investigators that “as soon as he bonds out of jail, he will be fleeing to Atlanta.”

Johnson has entered a plea of not guilty and filed a motion to set bond, according to court records.

“We can’t make any comment on anything. People are presumed innocent until guilty,” said Stephen Melnick, Johnson’s attorney. “I believe in my client’s innocence at this point in time.”

The Law Office of the Public Defender in Broward County is representing Clauzel and could not be reached for comment.

Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis' mansion in Parkland, Florida, middle, is seen in this image from Google Earth. (via Google Earth)

Davis has since fired Tomko and hired Andrew Graham, an attorney in Baltimore. Davis later asked to add Alex Spiros, an attorney in New York who’s represented people including Elon Musk, Jay-Z and Megan Thee Stallion, to his legal team.

Handy has denied repeated requests to release Davis.