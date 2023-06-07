In a new court filing, Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis reported that his mansion in Florida was burglarized and ransacked after a judge revoked his home detention sentence for staying without permission at a Four Seasons Hotel and a $3.4 million penthouse condo that he bought in Silo Point.

Michael Tomko, Davis’ attorney, wrote that personal belongings including “prized boxing regalia” and “several collector automobiles” were stolen from his client’s home in Parkland, Florida. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office, he said, is investigating to determine the “possible existence of other threats.”

In an email, Miranda Grossman, public information officer for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, wrote that it is investigating a burglary that happened on June 2 on Davis’ block. The case, she said, is “active and ongoing.”

The Baltimore Banner has submitted a Florida Public Records Law request for the police report.

Last week, Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy called a hearing after learning that Davis had been staying at the hotel and condo without court permission and ordered sheriff’s deputies to immediately take him into custody.

But Tomko said the house could not accommodate his client’s 24/7 security team. He later filed a supplemental motion for sentence modification in which he wrote that “the life of a world-renowned athlete is rife with tremendous security concerns.”

Tomko asked the judge to grant a hearing and revisit her decision to revoke the home detention sentence. He filed the new court document to inform her of “an extreme example of this anticipated security threat“: the burglary.

“Your Counsel has either visited or spoken on the phone with the Defendant every day, asking him to focus on what he has the power to do during this term of incarceration,” Tomko wrote in court documents, “and that is, simply to reflect on the nature of his offense and the mistakes that the Court highlighted.”

Following the hearing, Davis did an Instagram Live during which he called Handy “crazy” from the Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center and stated that she “locked me up because basically I bought a property.”

“She’s doing stuff that not right to me,” he said. “I don’t know if she’s a bad judge or not, but the things that she’s doing right now is not right.”

The video has since been deleted.