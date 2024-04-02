Tradepoint Atlantic has established a five-acre facility on its campus to store and process recovered material from the Key Bridge salvage operation, according to an update from the logistics hub.

The facility in Sparrows Point sits just to the east of where the Key Bridge once spanned Patapsco River. The salvage work is expected to be complicated. Federal officials earlier Tuesday released 3D images that show the mangled steel divers are contending with.

While the main shipping channel in and out of the Port of Baltimore remains blocked, Tradepoint Atlantic is accepting some redirected cargo.

The steel and other material from the salvage work at the site of the Key Bridge will be stored and processed at Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

In addition to six regularly scheduled vessels, Tradepoint Atlantic will receive nine redirected vessels over the next 15 days, according to a news release. During that time, the hub anticipates unloading 10,000 automobiles with workers from International Longshoremen’s Association Local #333.

Meanwhile, a small channel has been cleared that will allow vessels tied to the salvage work in and out of the port. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said officials are working on establishing a second, slightly larger channel, which will be open “in the coming days.”

Cody Boteler

cody.boteler@thebaltimorebanner.com

Cody Boteler

Cody Boteler a reporter on The Banner’s Express Desk, reporting on breaking news, trending stories and interesting things in and around Baltimore. His work has appeared in The Baltimore Sun, USA TODAY, Baltimore magazine and others.

More from Cody Boteler

