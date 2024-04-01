Crews are forging ahead Monday with clearing debris from the Francis Scott Key Bridge even as a storm system soaked the region with steady rainfall.

Authorities pledged around 8 a.m. to take every precaution while consistently re-evaluating conditions throughout the day. A crane arrived over the weekend, allowing crews to begin salvage operations in hopes of creating a temporary alternate channel that will allow commercial vessels to access the port.

The Key Bridge collapse cut off much of the Port of Baltimore from the global shipping industry. Port docks for Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point remains in operation.

The cleanup is expected to be complicated. State and federal officials on Saturday declined to provide a timeline for when the channels might reopen. In the meantime, they are working to stand up financial aid for the thousands workers and local businesses that were impacted by the bridge collapse.

The suspension of shipping traffic in and out of the port is directly impacting thousands of jobs and about $2 million in wages every day, said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday.

This story may be updated.

