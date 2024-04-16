The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Mexican officials have identified the fourth victim of the Key Bridge collapse whose body was recovered Sunday as Carlos Daniel Hernández.

In a tweet, Mexican authorities extended their condolences to Hernandez’s family and pledged to provide them support. Hernández, 24, was one of the six construction workers who fell into the Patapsco River on March 26 after the cargo ship Dali struck a portion of the bridge causing it to collapse. Two workers remain missing.

The six workers were filling potholes when the ship struck the bridge, causing it to collapse into the river. The FBI has opened an investigation into the crash.

The bodies of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, of Baltimore, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, of Dundalk, were recovered March 27. The body of Maynor Suazo Sandoval was recovered on April 5.

The men were immigrants from Central America who worked for a Baltimore County-based construction firm called Brawner Builders and lived in southeast Baltimore and Dundalk. The other two victims are Miguel Luna, 49, and Jose Mynor Lopez, 35.

This story is developing.